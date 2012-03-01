March 01 -
OVERVIEW
-- Borrowers failed to repay EUR2.6 billion (equivalent) of the EUR3.2
billion (equivalent) of loans that matured in January 2012 and, if maturing
loans continue at that rate, the unpaid balance for 2012 could be as high as
EUR10 billion.
-- Record numbers of loans entered our delinquencies and special
servicing indices and, if maturing loans continue to default at January's
rate, the number of loans in delinquency and special servicing could be as
high as 165 and 200, respectively, by the end of 2012.
-- For the first time, a liquidity facility event of default has been
declared in European CMBS, raising the specter of interest shortfalls for
Titan Europe 2006-1, and potential knock-on effects for other transactions.
January was a month of records for the European commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS)
that Standard & Poor's Ratings Services rates--in terms of loan maturity performance,
delinquency, and special servicing, as well as note-level matters.
Of the 51 loans that were scheduled to mature in January, borrowers failed to
repay 38. In monetary terms, they failed to repay about EUR3 billion
(equivalent) of the EUR3.7 billion (equivalent) that was due. Our records show
that the unpaid rate (of loans that defaulted, extended, or went into
standstill) of the 12-month-rolling maturing universe has climbed to the
unprecedented level of 50%.
However, if loans continue to repay at their January rate of one in four, and
are not resolved by year end, the unpaid balance for 2012's maturing loans
could be as high as EUR10 billion (equivalent)--adding to the current unpaid
balance of EUR4.7 billion (equivalent) of loans that matured between 2009 and
2011. In our view, this can only compound the competition for finance that
borrowers of newly maturing loans will face in 2013, when they will be seeking
EUR24.3 billion to meet their maturity obligations.
This poor performance has caused record numbers of loans to enter our
delinquencies and special servicing indices in January.
Servicers declared 20 new delinquencies--a jump from the previous all-time
monthly high of 12 in April 2011. There are now 102 loans in our delinquencies
index, compared with 63 this time last year. We also transferred 17 loans to
our special servicing index--a spike of almost 50% from the previous monthly
record of 12 in April 2011. There are now 132 loans in our special servicing
index, compared with 81 this time last year.
If maturing loans continue to default at January's rate, absent resolutions in
the interim, the number of loans in delinquency and special servicing could be
as high as 165 and 200, respectively, by year end.
Since January, at the note level, we saw other firsts: The liquidity provider
in Titan Europe 2006-1 PLC (HSBC Bank PLC) declared a liquidity facility event
of default, raising the specter of interest shortfalls on the next interest
payment date and thereafter. We are monitoring this to see what it may mean
for liquidity arrangements in this transaction and for European CMBS in
general.
Additionally, all notes in Opera Finance (Uni-Invest) B.V. failed to repay at
their maturity date. We lowered our ratings on these notes to 'D (sf)' as a
result (see "Ratings Lowered To 'D (sf)' On Class A, B, C, And D Notes In
Dutch CMBS Transaction Opera Finance (Uni-Invest)," published on Feb. 17,
2012).
