(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Triton Trust No.2
Colossus Series 2012-1 final ratings as listed below. The transaction is a
securitisation of first-ranking Australian residential, mortgage loans
originated by Origin Finance. The rating actions are listed below:
AUD233m Class A1 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD500m Class A2 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD335.56m Class A3 notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD4m Class AB notes: 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
AUD29.59m Class B notes: not rated
The notes, due September 2044, were issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited
in its capacity as trustee of the series.
At the cut-off date, the total collateral pool consisted of 6,279 loans
totalling approximately AUD1,088.1m. The weighted average current loan-to-value
ratio was 61.7%, and the weighted average seasoning was 89.8 months. Fully
verified documentation loans represent 90.1% of the pool and reduced
documentation loans the remainder. Investment loans comprise 45.4% of the pool
and owner-occupied borrower loans make up the rest. Fixed-rate mortgages
represent 3.9% of the pool.
All loans are covered by lenders' mortgage insurance provided by QBE Lenders
Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited, Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty
Limited and the Commonwealth of Australia. The pool is geographically
diversified, with state concentration representative of population distribution
in Australia. Fitch has incorporated all the above factors in its credit
analysis of the transaction.
The 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the Class A notes is based on
the 3.14% credit enhancement provided by the subordinate class AB notes, class B
notes, loss reserve and the lenders' mortgage insurance. The rating also
reflects the liquidity reserve funded by note issue, which is equivalent to 0.9%
of the outstanding principal balance of all notes; Origin's mortgage
underwriting capabilities and Columbus Capital Pty Limited's mortgage servicing
capabilities.
The 'AAAsf' rating with Stable Outlook assigned to the class AB notes is based
on all the strengths supporting the class A notes except their credit
enhancement levels.