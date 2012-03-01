(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 01 -
Summary analysis -- Groupe Labco S.A. ----------------------------- 01-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: France
Primary SIC: Health and allied
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Jan-2011 B+/-- B+/--
Rationale
The ratings on France-based clinical laboratory operator Groupe Labco S.A.S. (Labco) reflect
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's highly leveraged financial risk
profile, predominantly small acquisitions since the company's inception in 2003, as well as our
view of Labco's "fair" business risk profile.