The scheme of control agreement (SoC), which governs CLP Holdings' Hong Kong
operations until at least September 2018, supports our view of a favorable
regulatory environment in Hong Kong. CLP Power generates stable cash flows,
which benefit from a permitted rate of return and an operating costs
pass-through mechanism under the SoC. Growth in local electricity sales is
likely to remain flat because Hong Kong is a mature market. Average net
tariffs for Hong Kong electricity customers increased 4.9% as of Jan. 1 2012,
and that will modestly improve CLP Power's cash flows in 2012. We anticipate
that the SoC business will continue to contribute more than 50% to CLP
Holdings' operating earnings over the next few years.
In our opinion, CLP Holdings' strategy to expand into unregulated power
generation assets in Asia-Pacific could weaken its "strong" business risk
profile, as our criteria define the term. These assets are riskier and have
less stable cash flows than the group's Hong Kong business, in our view. The
group is constructing new generation facilities in Australia, India, and
China; these include thermal power and renewable energy facilities. These
assets are under different regulatory regimes, but are all potentially subject
to increasing supervision and costs relating to carbon emission and
environmental issues. In addition, these investments carry higher operating
risks, such as the management of fuel supply and fuel costs. New assets could
also introduce execution and integration risks to the group's operations.
Flooding at the coal mine of Yallourn power station adversely affected the
earnings from CLP Holdings' Australian business in the first half of 2012. In
our view, this is an isolated event, and all four units of the Yallourn plant
are now available for operation. The exercise to integrate the acquired
businesses of CLP Holdings' Australian subsidiary continues as planned, and
the company expects a new billing system to be implemented in September 2012.
The lack of fuel supply has also affected the operations of a project in
Jhajjar India; at which, the company commissioned the first units in March and
the second unit in July this year. We expect recent developments to help
alleviate the fuel problems of this project, and still expect this project to
start contributing to the group's overall performance meaningfully in 2012.
Some of the recent positive developments include a recent fuel supply
agreement signed with a subsidiary of Coal India, and approval by the Haryana
state government, the offtaker to the Jhajjar power plant, to import 1 million
tons of coal.
CLP Holdings' ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to about 26.8%
for fiscal 2011 (ended Dec. 31), which was slightly better than the 25% level
we earlier projected. CLP Holdings' leverage has increased due to several
acquisitions, particularly the A$2,183 million acquisition of New South Wales
(NSW) energy assets in March 2011, through its wholly owned Australian
subsidiary TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--). The higher leverage
has weakened the group's financial health and put pressure on its "modest"
financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. Nevertheless, the NSW
acquisition could enhance TRUenergy's business risk profile and add scale and
diversity to its customer base and markets.
Our ratios include the consolidated accounts of Castle Peak Power Co. Ltd.
(CAPCO), which is the sole Hong Kong generation asset affiliated to CLP Power.
In our adjustments to total debt, we included the nonrecourse borrowings of
affiliates and jointly controlled entities that relate to CLP Power's
operations and those in which CLP Holdings holds 50% or more equity interest.
We have not considered a potential IPO of TRUenergy in our estimates. The IPO
plan has been delayed and is most likely to take place in 2013.
We anticipate that the CLP group's financial strength will meaningfully
improve from 2013. Our view is based on our expectation of: (1) higher returns
from the group's Hong Kong operations due to the tariff increase, further
capital expenditure under a government-approved development plan and stable
local electricity demand; (2) higher earnings from Australian operations, with
Yallourn power station expected to revert to full capacity, and where new
assets are likely to be almost completely integrated in 2013; (3) fuel supply
problems at the Jhajjar project to be resolved within the next few months so
that it can start contributing meaningfully; and (4) growing earnings from
renewable energy investments. In addition, the CLP Holdings management's
commitment to deleveraging and its record of disposing assets to optimize the
portfolio support the ratings.
Liquidity
CLP Holdings' liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Strong
operating cash flow from the group's Hong Kong operations and its strong
financial flexibility support the liquidity. Our assessment is based on the
following factors and assumptions:
-- CLP Holdings' liquidity sources include Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 6,963
million in cash and cash equivalent, undrawn facilities of HK$26,829 million
as of June 30, 2012, and funds from operations.
-- Over the next 12 months, the group's liquidity sources will exceed its
uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include near-term debt maturities, committed
capital expenditure and investments, working capital requirement, and dividend
distributions.
-- As of June 30, 2012, CLP Holdings' consolidated bank loans and other
borrowings maturing in 12 months are HK$9,632 million, accounting for about
15% of the group's total debt.
-- Net sources of liquidity will remain positive and the group would
still be in compliance with financial covenants even if EBITDA declines 15%.
In our view, the group has strong financial flexibility because of its good
access to bank facilities and capital markets. In the first half of 2012, CLP
Holding had HK$1.15 billion in new bank facilities. Until July 2012, CLP Power
had raised HK$1.4 billion five-, seven- and 15-year bonds and JPY3 billion
(HK$294 million) 10-year issuance under its medium-term notes program and
HK$1.3 billion three-year committed bank facilities arranged between January
and April 2012. Some other subsidiaries of CLP Holdings also have secured or
refinanced debt during this period.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CLP Holdings' Australia
operations will be able to recover when Yallourn is back operating at full
capacity, and the NSW business is fully integrated. It also reflects our view
that fuel supply problems at the group's Jhajjar power projects will be
resolved within the next few months.
We could lower the ratings on CLP Holdings if the group does not deleverage
sufficiently, such that its ratio of funds from operations to debt is less
than 25%, or the ratio of total debt to capitalization is more than 45% on a
sustained basis. In addition, any unanticipated material debt-funded
acquisitions or investments by CLP Holdings would likely put negative pressure
on the ratings.
We see a low probability of an upgrade over the next two years at least
because we think CLP Holdings will take some time to restore its financial
strength to levels prior to its recent acquisitions.