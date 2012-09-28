The scheme of control agreement (SoC), which governs CLP Holdings' Hong Kong operations until at least September 2018, supports our view of a favorable regulatory environment in Hong Kong. CLP Power generates stable cash flows, which benefit from a permitted rate of return and an operating costs pass-through mechanism under the SoC. Growth in local electricity sales is likely to remain flat because Hong Kong is a mature market. Average net tariffs for Hong Kong electricity customers increased 4.9% as of Jan. 1 2012, and that will modestly improve CLP Power's cash flows in 2012. We anticipate that the SoC business will continue to contribute more than 50% to CLP Holdings' operating earnings over the next few years.

In our opinion, CLP Holdings' strategy to expand into unregulated power generation assets in Asia-Pacific could weaken its "strong" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term. These assets are riskier and have less stable cash flows than the group's Hong Kong business, in our view. The group is constructing new generation facilities in Australia, India, and China; these include thermal power and renewable energy facilities. These assets are under different regulatory regimes, but are all potentially subject to increasing supervision and costs relating to carbon emission and environmental issues. In addition, these investments carry higher operating risks, such as the management of fuel supply and fuel costs. New assets could also introduce execution and integration risks to the group's operations.

Flooding at the coal mine of Yallourn power station adversely affected the earnings from CLP Holdings' Australian business in the first half of 2012. In our view, this is an isolated event, and all four units of the Yallourn plant are now available for operation. The exercise to integrate the acquired businesses of CLP Holdings' Australian subsidiary continues as planned, and the company expects a new billing system to be implemented in September 2012.

The lack of fuel supply has also affected the operations of a project in Jhajjar India; at which, the company commissioned the first units in March and the second unit in July this year. We expect recent developments to help alleviate the fuel problems of this project, and still expect this project to start contributing to the group's overall performance meaningfully in 2012. Some of the recent positive developments include a recent fuel supply agreement signed with a subsidiary of Coal India, and approval by the Haryana state government, the offtaker to the Jhajjar power plant, to import 1 million tons of coal.

CLP Holdings' ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt fell to about 26.8% for fiscal 2011 (ended Dec. 31), which was slightly better than the 25% level we earlier projected. CLP Holdings' leverage has increased due to several acquisitions, particularly the A$2,183 million acquisition of New South Wales (NSW) energy assets in March 2011, through its wholly owned Australian subsidiary TRUenergy Holdings Pty Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--). The higher leverage has weakened the group's financial health and put pressure on its "modest" financial risk profile, as our criteria define the term. Nevertheless, the NSW acquisition could enhance TRUenergy's business risk profile and add scale and diversity to its customer base and markets.

Our ratios include the consolidated accounts of Castle Peak Power Co. Ltd. (CAPCO), which is the sole Hong Kong generation asset affiliated to CLP Power. In our adjustments to total debt, we included the nonrecourse borrowings of affiliates and jointly controlled entities that relate to CLP Power's operations and those in which CLP Holdings holds 50% or more equity interest. We have not considered a potential IPO of TRUenergy in our estimates. The IPO plan has been delayed and is most likely to take place in 2013.

We anticipate that the CLP group's financial strength will meaningfully improve from 2013. Our view is based on our expectation of: (1) higher returns from the group's Hong Kong operations due to the tariff increase, further capital expenditure under a government-approved development plan and stable local electricity demand; (2) higher earnings from Australian operations, with Yallourn power station expected to revert to full capacity, and where new assets are likely to be almost completely integrated in 2013; (3) fuel supply problems at the Jhajjar project to be resolved within the next few months so that it can start contributing meaningfully; and (4) growing earnings from renewable energy investments. In addition, the CLP Holdings management's commitment to deleveraging and its record of disposing assets to optimize the portfolio support the ratings.

Liquidity

CLP Holdings' liquidity is "adequate," as defined in our criteria. Strong operating cash flow from the group's Hong Kong operations and its strong financial flexibility support the liquidity. Our assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- CLP Holdings' liquidity sources include Hong Kong dollar (HK$) 6,963 million in cash and cash equivalent, undrawn facilities of HK$26,829 million as of June 30, 2012, and funds from operations.

-- Over the next 12 months, the group's liquidity sources will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x. Uses include near-term debt maturities, committed capital expenditure and investments, working capital requirement, and dividend distributions.

-- As of June 30, 2012, CLP Holdings' consolidated bank loans and other borrowings maturing in 12 months are HK$9,632 million, accounting for about 15% of the group's total debt.

-- Net sources of liquidity will remain positive and the group would still be in compliance with financial covenants even if EBITDA declines 15%.

In our view, the group has strong financial flexibility because of its good access to bank facilities and capital markets. In the first half of 2012, CLP Holding had HK$1.15 billion in new bank facilities. Until July 2012, CLP Power had raised HK$1.4 billion five-, seven- and 15-year bonds and JPY3 billion (HK$294 million) 10-year issuance under its medium-term notes program and HK$1.3 billion three-year committed bank facilities arranged between January and April 2012. Some other subsidiaries of CLP Holdings also have secured or refinanced debt during this period.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that CLP Holdings' Australia operations will be able to recover when Yallourn is back operating at full capacity, and the NSW business is fully integrated. It also reflects our view that fuel supply problems at the group's Jhajjar power projects will be resolved within the next few months.

We could lower the ratings on CLP Holdings if the group does not deleverage sufficiently, such that its ratio of funds from operations to debt is less than 25%, or the ratio of total debt to capitalization is more than 45% on a sustained basis. In addition, any unanticipated material debt-funded acquisitions or investments by CLP Holdings would likely put negative pressure on the ratings.

We see a low probability of an upgrade over the next two years at least because we think CLP Holdings will take some time to restore its financial strength to levels prior to its recent acquisitions.