(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Italian
Autonomous Province of Trento's (PAT) Long-term foreign and local currency
ratings at 'AA-' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1+'. The Outlook is
Negative, mirroring the Outlook on Italy ('A-'/Negative).
The ratings reflect Fitch expectations that PAT's budgetary flexibility and
proactive management approach would allow it to maintain a robust, albeit
declining, operating surplus even when the likely contribution to the
consolidation of national deficit - currently under negotiation - is taken into
account.
PAT's ratings are constrained by those of Italy, the downgrades of which in
October 2011 and January 2012 led to a downgrade of PAT's ratings to 'AA-' from
'AAA' as, under Fitch's criteria, a subnational can be rated a maximum of three
notches above the sovereign. The Outlooks may therefore be revised to Stable if
the easing of macroeconomic conditions leads to a revision of Italy's Outlook to
Stable. Conversely, any negative rating action on Italy's sovereign rating would
automatically affect the province's rating. A fall of the operating margins
towards 10%- due to a fall of revenue and/or a looser grip on spending - and a
steeper-than-anticipated growth of indirect debt liabilities could also be
negative for the rating.
Fitch expects PAT's operating margin to eventually decline to EUR1bn, or 20%-25%
of revenues, from the 2010-2011 average of 30%, as the province is likely to
take over the cost of state functions in provincial area. Tight control spending
will limit cost growth significantly below the expected inflation of 2.5%. The
large overhaul of back-office functions should generate EUR120m yearly savings
while planned rationalisation measures in healthcare - accounting for around
one-third of current spending - should allow sector accounts to remain balanced.
Even in a stressed scenario where the operating margin fell below 20% due to
stagnant revenues and/or higher-than-expected contribution to the reduction of
national deficit, Fitch believes PAT's overall budget would remain balanced as
its high standard of infrastructure would allow a reduction of capex if needed.
Tax-raising potential of EUR225m offers additional options in this respect.
However, in Fitch's baseline scenario, PAT's 2012-2014 budget should be able to
self-fund yearly capital spending of EUR1.1bn (EUR1.6bn in 2007-11) with free
reserves continuing to hover around EUR300-400m.
Fitch expects lower public investments to be partly offset by increasing private
sector investments. The recently-passed business-friendly measures to promote
new activities should mitigate the expected 1% GDP contraction in 2012 and
sustain its rebound of 1% in 2013-2014. Exports (+11% in 2011) and tourists
inflows should be a primary source of expansion given subdued internal
consumption. The province enjoys a strong socio-economic profile with a GDP per
capita 25% above EU average and unemployment rate of 6% (Italy: 10%).
Although PAT is debt free, its financial arm, Cassa del Trentino, had EUR860m
debt at end-2011 which should only moderately increase to EUR1bn by 2014 due to
the planned spin-off of its municipal financing activity to a cities' controlled
company. Additional indirect liabilities relates to EUR225m of guarantees,
EUR68m of provincial entities bonds directly serviced by PAT and EUR250m debt of
core subsidiaries. Fitch expects overall liabilities to remain below 2.5x of the
current balance in 2012-2014, a level stronger than its 'AA' peers.
Located in the north-east of Italy, close to the Austrian border, Trento has
about 530,000 inhabitants, and GDP per capita 25% above the EU27 average
A credit analysis on Autonomous Province of Trento will shortly be available at
www.fitchratings.com.