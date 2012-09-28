(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Dogus Holding A.S. ---------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/B Country: Turkey
Primary SIC: Holding
companies, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
22-Feb-2011 BB/B BB/B
27-Dec-2005 BB-/B BB-/B
Rationale
The ratings on Turkey-based operating holding company Dogus Holding A.S.
(Dogus) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the
company's business risk profile as "weak" and of its financial risk profile as
"intermediate," as our criteria define the terms.
Our ratings reflect our perception of still high country risks in Turkey,
where the majority of Dogus' investments are located and the bulk of revenues
generated. The ratings are also constrained by our view of Dogus' asset
portfolio, which bears high concentration (in value terms) on Turkish bank
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (Garanti; BB/Stable/--), limited liquidity given
the high proportion of controlled or unlisted companies (which could reduce
company's willingness and/or ability to divest), and overall weak credit
quality.
We consider these factors to be partially offset by Dogus' substantial
strategic influence over its key holdings, including control over their
dividend policy, and the financial flexibility provided by its listed assets.
Another key support of our ratings is the limited tolerance for debt at both
the holding company and operating subsidiary level.
Key portfolio developments
For its activities outside the financial services sector ("nonfinancial"
investments), Dogus reported about 6% growth in revenues in the first half of
2012, led by results in its media business (on the consolidation effect of
Star TV), and flat EBITDA margin of about 2%, primarily due to continued, deep
operating losses in the media business. While we anticipate improved organic
performances of Dogus' nonfinancial investments in the short-to-medium term,
on the back of Turkey's forecast economic growth, the start of a number of
projects and their temporarily low margins could penalize the group's reported
figures.
In the first six months of the year, Dogus focused primarily on organic
growth. Investment activity was limited to the acquisition of two marinas in
Croatia for approximately EUR70 million, in line with the company's objective to
expand its network in the Aegean-Adriatic region. Since we understand there
are currently no major investments or disposals in the company's pipeline, we
expect its portfolio composition to remain largely unchanged over the next two
years, maintaining current liquidity, quality, and diversity descriptors
according to our methodology.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
We believe cash inflows in 2012 should be above $200 million, given the steady
stream of dividends from Garanti and assuming broadly flat rental and
financial income and management fees. We forecast lower financing costs as a
result of reduced debt. We anticipate that Dogus will aim to contain its
operating costs at around $50 million, while we note that it has paid out
about $70 million to its shareholders. As a result, we expect total coverage
(the ratio of dividends and fees received to operating and net interest
expenses plus dividends paid at holding company level), to reach about 2.0x in
2012, versus about 0.8x in 2011.
We estimate that Dogus' portfolio value was close to $8.0 billion on Sept. 21,
2012, assuming broadly unchanged unlisted asset values compared with Dec. 31,
2011. Assuming flat consolidated net debt compared with the June 30, 2012,
figure of about $1.5 billion, we calculate the group's loan-to-value (LTV)
ratio at about 19% on that date.
Liquidity
The short term rating is 'B'. We view Dogus' liquidity as "adequate" under our
criteria, as we estimate that available sources of funds will be at least 20%
in excess of uses in the coming 12 months.
On June 30, 2012, Dogus' sources of liquidity included:
-- Reported cash and cash equivalents of about $1.1 billion, of which
about 80% at the holding company level;
-- $1.5 billion worth of undrawn credit facilities at the holding company
level. Since they are uncommitted, we do not include them formally in our
liquidity assessment, although we note they provide Dogus with some
flexibility; and
-- Some $200 million worth of fees and dividend to be received from
portfolio companies.
This compares with Dogus' potential liquidity uses of about $0.9 billion over
the 12 months to end-June 2013, which include:
-- Short-term debt of $0.7 billion (of which $0.5 billion at parent
company level). This figure excludes close to $0.3 billion of working capital
loans at Dogus Otomotiv. There is $0.4 billion in debt maturing in the
subsequent 12 months (of which about $100 million for the parent company). The
group estimates that on June 30, 2012, gross debt for its activities outside
the financial services sector totalled $2.6 billion, of which $0.8 billion was
at holding company level; and
-- Operating and financing expenses, and dividends to be paid amounting
to about $150 million together.
We note that Dogus' liquidity was recently strengthened by a three-year, $250
million term loan put in place at parent company level in July. Dogus' debt
has several balance sheet-related covenants, which are tested semiannually. In
our view, the company has significant headroom under these covenants.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Dogus will follow a somewhat
conservative financial strategy, maintaining moderate debt and adequate
liquidity.
Though unlikely in the near term, we could take a negative rating action if
Dogus were to pursue a more aggressive growth strategy or financial policy
than we factor into the current ratings, leading to an LTV ratio exceeding
30%. This could, for instance, result from a prolonged fall in listed asset
prices without corrective measures taken to reduce debt, debt-funded
acquisitions, or further sizable investments in hydroelectric power plant
projects.
We see limited potential for a positive rating action in the next 12 months,
due to what we view as Dogus' weak portfolio characteristics and a projected
slowdown in Turkish domestic growth in 2012 and possibly 2013. Given company's
heavy exposure to the Turkish economy, we see our ratings on Dogus as being
constrained to some extent by our foreign currency sovereign ratings on the
Republic of Turkey (foreign currency BB/Stable/B, local currency
BBB-/Stable/A-3). Still, evidence of reduced country risk in the construction
business, or a track record of robust profitability in the media and tourism
businesses would create positive rating momentum.
