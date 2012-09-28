(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten's (BNG) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured debt at 'AAA', Short-term IDR at 'F1+', Support
Rating (SR) at '1' and Support Rating Floor (SRF) at 'AAA'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is
Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE - IDRs, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
The Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings have been affirmed at the same level
as the SRF and continue to reflect Fitch's expectation of the extremely high
probability that the Dutch state ('AAA'/Stable) will provide support to BNG in
case of need. Fitch has affirmed BNG's SR at '1'and SRF at 'AAA' due to the very
strong relationship between the Dutch state and the bank through ownership,
governance, and through its almost entirely Dutch public sector lending
activities. The Stable Outlook on BNG's Long-term IDR mirrors the Stable Outlook
on the Netherlands' sovereign rating.
Given its ownership structure (50% held by the Dutch government and 50% by a
combination of Dutch public entities) and mission assigned by the Dutch
government narrowing strategic choices, Fitch believes it is not possible to
meaningfully analyse BNG in its own right, and therefore does not assign a
Viability Rating to the bank.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
As BNG's Long-term IDR and senior debt rating are at the SRF of 'AAA', any
change in bank's SR and SRF, would in turn lead to a downgrade of the bank's
IDRs and senior debt ratings.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SR AND SRF
The bank's SR and SRF are based on Fitch's opinion that the Dutch state would
provide support to BNG in case of need. Any change in Fitch's opinion of the
ability or willingness of the Dutch state to provide support to BNG could lead
to a downgrade of the SR and SRF. This may arise through an unlikely change in
ownership (commercial ownership is forbidden by the bank's articles of
association), a strategic change in the business model away from Dutch public
sector financing, or any negative sovereign rating action on the Netherlands.
Any change in the Outlook on the Dutch sovereign rating would be reflected in
the Outlook on BNG's Long-term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'AAA'
Long-term and short-term senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA' and 'F1+',
respectively
European Commercial Paper: affirmed at 'F1+'
Long-term market linked senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AAA(emr)'