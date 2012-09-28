Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- GlaxoSmithKline PLC --------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Pharmaceutical
preparations
Mult. CUSIP6: 37733W
Mult. CUSIP6: 377340
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Feb-2008 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
21-Dec-2000 AA/A-1+ AA/A-1+
Rationale
The ratings on U.K.-based GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK) reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of the group's "excellent" business risk profile. This
is based on GSK's strong position in the highly profitable global
pharmaceuticals industry, efficient research and development infrastructure
(supporting well-stocked late stage pipeline), and continuing product and
geographic diversification.