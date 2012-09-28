(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Karelia's Long-term
foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB-'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National
Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks on the
Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects Karelia's outstanding domestic
bonds of RUB2.7bn.
The affirmation reflects Karelia's sound budgetary performance, stabilised
direct risk and sound liquidity; they also consider the region's concentrated
tax-base, low capex and moderate exposure to refinancing risk.
Fitch notes that the sound operating margin is in line with expectations and the
stabilisation of direct risk at about 30% of current revenue would be positive
for the rating. Conversely, any deterioration of budgetary performance leading
to a sharp weakening of debt and debt coverage ratios significantly below
expectations would lead to downward rating pressure.
Fitch expects Karelia's 2012 budgetary performance to improve, with a full-year
operating margin at about 10% (2010-2011: 8.6%). Karelia posted a minor surplus
before debt variation at 0.3% of total revenue by end-2011, reflecting sound
management practices. Fitch notes that continued growth of margins above 10% in
the medium term is subject to tax revenue growth and control over operating
expenditure.
Karelia's tax-base remains concentrated and therefore exposed to a potential
fall of profits in the corporate sector, dominated by metals and pulp and paper
industries. The top 10 taxpayers' share increased to 41% of total tax revenue in
2011 (2010: 36%).
Karelia's level of capex is low, considering the needs for infrastructure
modernization vital for sustaining competition with neighbouring regions. Fitch
notes that its underfunded capex exposes the region to the potential risk of
gradual deterioration of public infrastructure. The republic's capex averaged
15% of total spending in 2007-2011 which is lagging behind the average level for
peers rated 'BB-' (about 22%).
Fitch expects Karelia's direct risk to decrease to about 30% of current revenue
by end-2012 and 27%-29% in 2013-2014. The republic's direct risk was RUB8bn in
2011 (2010: RUB8.5bn) with maturities until 2016. The region has to refinance
about RUB2.8bn in 2012. A portion of the region's cash, along with a combination
of bonds/loans will be attributed for repayment. Karelia's contingent
liabilities are minor and limited to the modest indebtedness of its broader
public sector.
The republic of Karelia is located in the northwest of Russia. Fitch expects the
expansion of the local economy in 2012 with about 2.5%-3% annual growth rate in
real terms, and about 3%-4% in 2013-2014. Karelia accounted for 0.3% of Russia's
GDP in 2010, while its 646,000 inhabitants represented about 0.5% of the
national population.