(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian Republic of Karelia's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB-'. The agency has also affirmed the region's National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. The Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable. The rating action also affects Karelia's outstanding domestic bonds of RUB2.7bn.

The affirmation reflects Karelia's sound budgetary performance, stabilised direct risk and sound liquidity; they also consider the region's concentrated tax-base, low capex and moderate exposure to refinancing risk.

Fitch notes that the sound operating margin is in line with expectations and the stabilisation of direct risk at about 30% of current revenue would be positive for the rating. Conversely, any deterioration of budgetary performance leading to a sharp weakening of debt and debt coverage ratios significantly below expectations would lead to downward rating pressure.

Fitch expects Karelia's 2012 budgetary performance to improve, with a full-year operating margin at about 10% (2010-2011: 8.6%). Karelia posted a minor surplus before debt variation at 0.3% of total revenue by end-2011, reflecting sound management practices. Fitch notes that continued growth of margins above 10% in the medium term is subject to tax revenue growth and control over operating expenditure.

Karelia's tax-base remains concentrated and therefore exposed to a potential fall of profits in the corporate sector, dominated by metals and pulp and paper industries. The top 10 taxpayers' share increased to 41% of total tax revenue in 2011 (2010: 36%).

Karelia's level of capex is low, considering the needs for infrastructure modernization vital for sustaining competition with neighbouring regions. Fitch notes that its underfunded capex exposes the region to the potential risk of gradual deterioration of public infrastructure. The republic's capex averaged 15% of total spending in 2007-2011 which is lagging behind the average level for peers rated 'BB-' (about 22%).

Fitch expects Karelia's direct risk to decrease to about 30% of current revenue by end-2012 and 27%-29% in 2013-2014. The republic's direct risk was RUB8bn in 2011 (2010: RUB8.5bn) with maturities until 2016. The region has to refinance about RUB2.8bn in 2012. A portion of the region's cash, along with a combination of bonds/loans will be attributed for repayment. Karelia's contingent liabilities are minor and limited to the modest indebtedness of its broader public sector.

The republic of Karelia is located in the northwest of Russia. Fitch expects the expansion of the local economy in 2012 with about 2.5%-3% annual growth rate in real terms, and about 3%-4% in 2013-2014. Karelia accounted for 0.3% of Russia's GDP in 2010, while its 646,000 inhabitants represented about 0.5% of the national population.