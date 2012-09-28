(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak ----------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Negative/A-3 Country: Croatia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Dec-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
16-Mar-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Rationale
The ratings on Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR), the Croatian Bank
for Reconstruction and Development, are equalized with those on the Republic
of Croatia (BBB-/Negative/A-3). Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses as
"almost certain" the likelihood that Croatia would provide sufficient and
timely extraordinary support to HBOR in the event of financial distress. This
reflects HBOR's "critical" role for the government and "integral" link with
the government under Standard & Poor's criteria for rating government-related
entities (GREs).