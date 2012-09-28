(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- MISC Bhd. ------------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/-- Country: Malaysia

Primary SIC: Transportation

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Mar-2012 BBB/-- BBB/--

01-Sep-2011 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Malaysia-based shipping company MISC Bhd. reflects the business and financial support the company receives from its parent, Petroliam Nasional Bhd. (Petronas; foreign currency A-/Stable/--; local currency A/Stable/--; axAA+/--). MISC's importance to its parent is growing, in our view. The rating also reflects the stable cash flows from MISC's liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport and non-shipping businesses, which support the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile, as defined in our criteria. The shipping industry's weak operating environment, existing global overcapacity, and the inherently volatile and capital-intensive nature of the business temper these strengths. MISC's increasing leverage, "aggressive" financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria, and significant refinancing requirements also weigh on the rating.

We assess MISC's stand-alone credit profile to be 'bb'. We believe the company's importance to its 62.7% owner supports the rating. MISC gets significant business from Petronas in most of its profitable business segments--LNG, offshore, and heavy engineering. MISC is the sole LNG transporter for Petronas and gets recurring and stable cash flows from associated long-term charter contracts. Over the past three years, MISC's EBITDA has been positive due to the LNG segment, the EBITDA of which more than offset losses in other segments. MISC's importance to Petronas has been growing, given the parent's interest in increasing its domestic oil production. Petronas also continues to extend financial support to MISC, such as by investing in its debt issues in the local debt market and extending shareholders' loans.

We believe MISC's non-shipping verticals provide good stability to otherwise volatile revenues from shipping segments. The company derives contracted revenues from heavy engineering projects; and its position in offshore and terminals businesses has been improving.

We expect the recovery in the shipping industry to be slower than our earlier expectation of recovery in early 2013. The industry conditions continue to remain weak due to oversupply coupled with new vessel orders and weak demand across segments. We believe the pressure on freight rates, high bunker costs, and falling asset prices would continue to challenge the global shipping industry.

MISC's leverage has been increasing over the past five years, with the company's weak operating performance and negative free operating cash flows (FOCF). MISC's adjusted EBITDA margins fell over the period-to 12.7% for the nine months fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, from over 30% in the fiscal year ended March 2008. The drop in margins has been largely led by the losses in the liner, chemical, and petroleum segments. The company's spending for vessel acquisition has reduced significantly, but still exceeds cash flow from operations.

MISC's financial ratios are beyond the benchmark credit ratios for an "aggressive" credit profile. Its ratio of net operating lease adjusted (OLA) debt to annualized EBITDA was 10x for fiscal 2011 with a ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt of less than 6%. We deduct surplus cash over and above MYR1.5 billion to calculate net OLA debt. However, we believe that the financial performance will improve with MISC's exit from the liner business. In our opinion, the exit from the liner business and MISC's non-declaration of dividend for fiscal 2011 will help the company conserve capital and support its financial risk profile. We also expect MISC to prudently manage its capital structure, with direct and indirect support from Petronas to manage refinancing risks.

Standard & Poor's base-case scenario

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case scenario for MISC forecasts adjusted EBITDA margin of about 28%-29% in 2013, with a ratio of adjusted debt to EBITDA of about 6x, and ratio of FFO to debt of about 12%.

Our projections are based on the following assumptions:

-- Continuing challenging industry conditions for shipping companies, with only a slow gradual recovery.

-- Stable revenues and margins for the LNG business. We expect petroleum tanker margins to improve gradually from 2013, although MISC will still register losses as revenues grow on the back of new vessel deliveries. We expect the engineering and offshore businesses to register healthy-to-moderate growth with fairly stable margins.

-- The overall EBITDA margins improve significantly to 28%-29% in 2013 from 11% in 2011. This is largely due to discontinuation of the loss-making liner business rather than a material improvement in other business segments.

Liquidity

We assess MISC's liquidity as "adequate," as defined in our criteria only after factoring in support from Petronas. We expect MISC's ratio of internal sources to uses of funds to be above 1x in fiscal 2012, but fall below 1x in fiscal 2013. We expect MISC to meet the shortfall through support from Petronas, refinancing of some loans, and other corporate actions.

MISC is currently in breach of a covenant and it is yet to receive the formal approval from lenders for waiver of the breach. We assume that it would be able to obtain the waivers in a reasonable time without leading to any acceleration in payments. This is due to MISC's good banking relationships and Petronas' parentage.

Our liquidity is based on the following assumptions:

-- MISC's sources of funds include cash and cash equivalents of MYR4.15 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, and FFO of over MYR1.3 billion.

-- Uses of funds include US$938 million in debt maturities in the next 12 months; a minimum dividend payout of MYR337 million (75% of our assumed cash dividend in the year ended March 31, 2011); and minimum maintenance and non-discretionary capital expenditure of 50% of the estimated normal capital expenditure of MYR3 billion.

We estimate that MISC will generate negative FOCF in fiscal years 2012-2014 because of its weak operating performance and continuing capital expenditure. Nevertheless, we expect the company to roll over or refinance some of its short-term maturities. We also expect Petronas to support MISC's liquidity and funding needs. This support, along with MISC's good access to Islamic medium-term notes program in the local capital markets, should support the company's liquidity.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our opinion that the severe downturn in the cyclical shipping industry could weaken the company's cash flow protection metrics. We expect a continued weak performance in the petroleum business. The outlook also reflects MISC's large debt maturities over the next two years, at least some of which the company would need to refinance. We expect MISC to meets its funding requirements through direct and indirect support from Petronas. We expect the ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA to improve from the current 10x to about 6x in fiscal 2013 and EBITDA to strengthen due to the company's exit from the liner business.

We could revise the outlook to stable if MISC's ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA improves to less than 5.5x on a sustainable basis and its business risk profile remains "satisfactory". We deduct surplus cash over and above MYR1.5 billion to calculate net OLA debt.

We could lower the rating if any of the following occurs:

-- The ratio of net OLA debt to EBITDA (after deducting surplus cash over and above MYR1.5 billion) does not improve to 6.5x on a sustained basis. This could happen if operating performance, particularly of the petroleum business, deteriorates beyond our current expectations, or MISC's capital expenditure increases its debt.

-- MISC fails to rectify the covenant breach or obtain a waiver in a reasonable timeframe.

-- Petronas' ownership in MISC or its business and financial support to the company materially reduces from our current assumptions, which we believe is unlikely over the next 12-18 months. We would consider Petronas' support to have reduced if MISC faces liquidity pressures due to a failure to roll over or refinance debt. This may lead to a more-than-one-notch downgrade of MISC.

