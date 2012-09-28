(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Istituto Trentino per l'Edilizia Abitativa's (ITEA) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' with Stable Outlooks and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. At the same time Fitch has affirmed ITEA's following four bond issues:

- EUR22.6m maturing 2029 ISIN: IT0004739956

- EUR22.6m maturing 2029 ISIN: IT0004734221

- EUR41.5m maturing 2027 ISIN: IT000444019;

- EUR43.2m maturing 2028 ISIN: IT000455558.

ITEA's ratings reflect the Province of Trento's ('AA-'/Negative) continued strong support and close monitoring and the stable subsidies for investment. The likelihood of ITEA incurring non-subsidised, or not fully subsidised, borrowing as part of the Province's plans to graduate its companies towards a more marked approach to market-operations contributes to the two-notch difference from the sponsor. The Stable Outlook reflects Trento's unchanged standalone credit quality benefiting from a robust local economy by international standards.

An unanticipated deterioration of ITEA's income statement, due to a decline in its revenue or an inability to control costs, not offset by provincial support would be negative for the ratings. A downgrade of the Province may not automatically result in a downgrade of ITEA. An upgrade would be triggered by a stronger link with the sponsor, for example an explicit guarantee on all ITEA's liabilities, which Fitch deems unlikely.

ITEA's revenue stream remain backed by growing demand which peaked at 7,500 applications in 2011 (5,800 in 2009) for about 450 annual placements. Trento's above average socio-economic indicators and solid social control support Fitch's forecast of a stability/growth of rents, even in a stagnant macroeconomic environment. The gradual diversification into lower-subsidised rental sectors still appears a more lengthy process than anticipated a few years ago and only 21 dwellings were assigned under this regime in 2011. Fitch expects a more dynamic contribution from this business sector to come as of 2013 along with the gradual completion of ITEA's capital plan.

On the spending side, annual extraordinary maintenance costs of EUR1,100 per dwelling in 2010-2011, in line with Fitch's past expectations and up from EUR840 in 2009, should widen the long-term protection from the risk of ordinary cost hikes, contributing to the stability of the net result.

Fitch expects a broadly balanced income statement in 2012 and sees the possibility of ITEA resorting to un-subsidized borrowing postponed to 2013 while subsidized borrowing to fund social rent stock to be about EUR150m over the 2013-2015 period.

ITEA has completed one-third of its planned creation of 6,000 dwellings at a cost of EUR800m by 2016, which is 90% funded by Trento. Fitch still believes actual investment in 2011-2016 could total as much as EUR500m, of which only EUR300m is in new construction. This would be partly due to gradually meeting housing demand, lowering the urgency for new dwellings and Trento's willingness to reduce recourse to debt in adverse market conditions.

Liquidity is not considered a concern by Fitch in light of the flow of arrears at about 5% of the production value, which is low relative to Italy's social housing entities' average. Moreover, ITEA, as one the system companies of the Province has access to provincial liquidity lines, if needed.

For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to

here