(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Dynea International Oy ------------------------ 28-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Finland
Primary SIC: Chemicals &
allied products,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 26816P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Jun-2009 B/-- B/--
09-Aug-2007 B+/-- B+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Finnish chemicals company Dynea International Oy is constrained
by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' assessment of the company's business
risk profile as "weak" and its financial risk profile as "aggressive", under
our criteria.
We view Dynea's business risk profile as "weak" because of the company's small
size, narrow product line, and the related material swings in EBITDA. Dynea
provides resins and paper overlays chiefly for the cyclical furniture and
construction markets. Raw material input prices are volatile because they are
mostly tied to oil or gas prices, including methanol. However, since the
2008-2009 global economic and financial crisis, we understand that Dynea has
improved its contractual position to better manage the pass-through of
raw-material prices to its customers. Partly offsetting these weaknesses are
Dynea's good market share in resins and its fair geographic and asset
diversification (Europe generates about 70% of sales and Asia-Pacific, 30%).
We assess Dynea's financial risk profile as "aggressive", reflecting Dynea's
improved credit metrics over the past two years and our expectation that the
company will better weather the deteriorated macroeconomic conditions, partly
owing to the timely pass-through of raw material input costs. However, our
assessment continues to factor in the company's high leverage and weak metrics
when including a sizable shareholder loan (even though external debt is
currently modest). Our assessment also factors in the private-equity
ownership, and we anticipate that management may refinance external debt and
shareholder loans with increased levels of external debt.
S&P base-case operating scenario
In our opinion, Dynea performed well in the first half of 2012. The company's
EBITDA increased by about 16% to EUR31 million on a margin of 7.3%, compared
with 6.2% in the first half of 2011. However, we believe that despite this
strong start, demand for Dynea's products in the second half of 2012 could be
subdued due to challenging macroeconomic conditions in Europe, which accounts
for about 70% of the company's sales. Our current economic forecast for the
European Economic Monetary Union (EMU or eurozone) assumes negative growth of
-0.8% in 2012 and flat growth in 2013. Positively, we understand from
management that Dynea continued its healthy performance in the first two
months of the third quarter, despite this challenging environment.
Nevertheless, in our view, the recession in the eurozone and the uncertain
recovery prospects could negatively impact Dynea's main
end-markets--construction and furniture. Assuming weak conditions in the
second half of 2012, we anticipate full year consolidated EBITDA at about EUR50
million-EUR55 million in our conservative base-case credit scenario. At the same
time, following the introduction of new contract clauses in 2010, we think the
company will be able to pass on raw-material price changes more quickly.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
In the first half of 2012, Dynea generated weak funds from operations (FFO) of
about EUR10 million, partly reflecting the effect of disposals completed during
the period. FFO was consumed by sizable working capital outflows of about EUR22
million and capital expenditure of almost EUR6 million, which led to negative
free operating cash flow (FOCF) of EUR18 million. Standard & Poor's-adjusted
debt of EUR171 million (of which EUR85 million is comprised of shareholder loan),
and FFO in the past 12 months of EUR21 million, results in a ratio of adjusted
FFO to debt of 12%. This is weak, but commensurate with the current rating.
We anticipate that Dynea's working capital requirements will moderate in the
second half of 2012, notably due to the cyclicality of Dynea's business,
whereby working capital contracts in the first half of the year and gets
released in the second half of the year. However, we also believe that working
capital reduction should also occur due to reduced raw material price pressure
as a result of the economic slowdown. In addition, we forecast modest capital
expenditure at a similar level to that seen in the first half of the year.
Nevertheless, we believe that Dynea's negative FOCF could persist at modest
levels, as a result of the overall difficult macroeconomic environment.
We understand from management that the company's strategic focus remains on
further portfolio streamlining, as Dynea concentrates on higher-margin
products. As such, we anticipate further cash inflows from disposals, in
addition to EUR29 million already reported in the first half of the year. We
note however, that the timing of disposals and the amount of the proceeds is
uncertain.
Liquidity
We have reassessed upward Dynea's liquidity profile to "adequate" from "less
than adequate", following the May 2012 refinancing, which resulted in a
medium-term debt maturity profile. We believe that the ratio of sources to
uses over the next 12 months will be about 3.2x.
We estimate that the company's liquidity sources over the next 12 months will
include:
-- EUR44 million cash of which we consider EUR25 million as tied to
operations (as of June 30, 2012);
-- About EUR6 million available under the new EUR35 million revolving credit
facility (RCF). We recognize the recent successful refinancing of the
company's bank loans with new facilities, notably the EUR35 million RCF and EUR45
million term loan due 2015; and
-- FFO of about EUR20 million.
Liquidity in the next 12 months will also likely be supported by proceeds from
disposals, which in the first half of 2012 amounted to EUR29 million. We
anticipate that this amount could increase by year-end 2012.
We estimate that liquidity outflows over the next 12 months will consist of:
-- EUR11 million of short-term debt; and
-- Capital spending, which we estimate to be about EUR10 million-EUR12
million.
At June 30, 2012, Dynea had ample headroom under financial covenants
incorporated into its new RCF and term loan facilities. The covenants are set
at a net senior debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.5x and an interest cover ratio of
3.75x.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our belief that Dynea could perform relatively
well in the enduring difficult macroeconomic conditions. We anticipate that
the company's credit metrics should remain within our guideline for the
current rating of adjusted FFO to debt of about 12% and that liquidity should
remain "adequate."
In our view, ratings upside is limited at this stage due to our forecast of
deteriorating macroeconomic conditions in Europe. We also consider that the
corporate reorganization that is currently underway at Dynea creates a degree
of uncertainty as to the future structure of the company.
We could lower the rating if Dynea experiences a material negative free cash
flow, or if its liquidity deteriorates. However, we do not think that this is
likely at this time.
Related Criteria And Research
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
-- Criteria Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008
-- The Eurozone's New Recession--Confirmed, Sept. 25, 2012