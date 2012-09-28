(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Hapag-Lloyd Holding AG --------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Transportation
services, nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Sep-2012 B+/-- B+/--
22-Sep-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--
===============================================================================