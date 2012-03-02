(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight Hong Kong banks' ratings, including their
Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), with Stable Outlook and Viability Ratings (VR).
The agency also downgraded by one notch the ratings of certain hybrids issued by two of the
banks and removed them from Rating Watch Negative. The downgrades were in accordance with the
agency's revised methodology for rating hybrid capital instruments. A full rating breakdown is
provided at the end of this commentary.
"Key risk factors for all banks are the competitive operating environment, expansion to
China, and the fact that Hong Kong's and China's economies and banking sectors are increasingly
intertwined,", says Sabine Bauer, Director in Fitch's Financial Institution's team. "However,
Hong Kong banks have generally maintained conservative collateral, capital and liquidity buffers
to cope with unexpected losses and it is these buffers that justify ratings in the 'A' and the
upper 'BBB' categories."
Without these buffers, VRs no higher than the 'bbb' category would be more appropriate given
the majority of the Hong Kong banks' moderate franchises, concentrated operations and the
volatile environment they operate in. On a bank-specific level, Fitch's ratings account for
differences in the banks' business mix, risk appetite, reliance on collateral and expansion
strategies.
Fitch conducted its own scenario study to assess banks' relative vulnerability to challenges
facing the sector as a whole. The eight Hong Kong banks whose ratings were affirmed show
sufficiently robust financial metrics in line with current rating levels to cope with potential
losses under mild-to-moderate and more severe stress scenarios. This is despite the agency's
more conservative assumptions compared with those of banks in various asset classes. Most
importantly, Fitch's higher loss assumptions for corporate loans reflect that an increasing
portion of the domestic portfolio is indirectly related to China, for which there is limited
loss history and which the agency considers higher risk. The agency will publish a detailed
report on its rating approach and the scenario outcomes in early March 2012.
Risks on mainland China's activities include the country's vulnerable banking system,
under-developed corporate governance, possibly weaker borrower quality and potential
difficulties in cross-border collateral enforcement. Fitch considers the banks' exposures to the
domestic real estate sector mild as long as single-name concentrations are not prevalent.
Liquidity risk is largely driven by confidence, including that surrounding China growth,
which could lead to sudden deposit withdrawals. The smaller banks are more vulnerable in that
regard and Fitch takes some comfort from their position as net interbank lenders and generally
substantial pools of liquid assets.
Separately, Fitch has revised The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited's (HKSB)
Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its IDR at 'AA'. In addition, the agency
downgraded Dah Sing Bank Limited's (DSB) IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Both banks also had their VR
downgraded by one notch. For details, refer to their separate Rating Action Commentary dated 1
March 2012 for HKSB and 2 March 2012 for DSB.