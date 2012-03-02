(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed eight Hong Kong banks' ratings, including their Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR), with Stable Outlook and Viability Ratings (VR).

The agency also downgraded by one notch the ratings of certain hybrids issued by two of the banks and removed them from Rating Watch Negative. The downgrades were in accordance with the agency's revised methodology for rating hybrid capital instruments. A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

"Key risk factors for all banks are the competitive operating environment, expansion to China, and the fact that Hong Kong's and China's economies and banking sectors are increasingly intertwined,", says Sabine Bauer, Director in Fitch's Financial Institution's team. "However, Hong Kong banks have generally maintained conservative collateral, capital and liquidity buffers to cope with unexpected losses and it is these buffers that justify ratings in the 'A' and the upper 'BBB' categories."

Without these buffers, VRs no higher than the 'bbb' category would be more appropriate given the majority of the Hong Kong banks' moderate franchises, concentrated operations and the volatile environment they operate in. On a bank-specific level, Fitch's ratings account for differences in the banks' business mix, risk appetite, reliance on collateral and expansion strategies.

Fitch conducted its own scenario study to assess banks' relative vulnerability to challenges facing the sector as a whole. The eight Hong Kong banks whose ratings were affirmed show sufficiently robust financial metrics in line with current rating levels to cope with potential losses under mild-to-moderate and more severe stress scenarios. This is despite the agency's more conservative assumptions compared with those of banks in various asset classes. Most importantly, Fitch's higher loss assumptions for corporate loans reflect that an increasing portion of the domestic portfolio is indirectly related to China, for which there is limited loss history and which the agency considers higher risk. The agency will publish a detailed report on its rating approach and the scenario outcomes in early March 2012.

Risks on mainland China's activities include the country's vulnerable banking system, under-developed corporate governance, possibly weaker borrower quality and potential difficulties in cross-border collateral enforcement. Fitch considers the banks' exposures to the domestic real estate sector mild as long as single-name concentrations are not prevalent.

Liquidity risk is largely driven by confidence, including that surrounding China growth, which could lead to sudden deposit withdrawals. The smaller banks are more vulnerable in that regard and Fitch takes some comfort from their position as net interbank lenders and generally substantial pools of liquid assets.

Separately, Fitch has revised The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited's (HKSB) Outlook to Negative from Stable while affirming its IDR at 'AA'. In addition, the agency downgraded Dah Sing Bank Limited's (DSB) IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-'. Both banks also had their VR downgraded by one notch. For details, refer to their separate Rating Action Commentary dated 1 March 2012 for HKSB and 2 March 2012 for DSB.