US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens lower as tech stocks weigh
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 - Fitch Ratings has migrated India-based Alankit Lifecare Limited's (ALCL) 'Fitch BB-(ind)' National Long-Term rating with a Stable Outlook to the non-monitored category. This rating will now appear as 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm' on the agency's website. The ratings on ALCL's INR100m fund-based working capital limits have also been migrated to 'Fitch BB-(ind)nm'/'Fitch A4+(ind)nm' from 'Fitch BB-(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'.
The ratings have been migrated to the non-monitored category due to lack of adequate information, and Fitch will no longer provide ratings or analytical coverage of ALCL. The ratings will remain in the non-monitored category for a period of six months and be withdrawn at the end of that period. However, in the event the issuer starts furnishing information during this six-month period, the ratings could be reinstated and will be communicated through a Rating Action Commentary.
June 12 U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, with the Nasdaq taking the biggest hit due to a selloff in technology stocks.
* Says USFDA conducted audit at JSTL with zero 483 observations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: