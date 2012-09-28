(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable.
At the same time, the agency has downgraded CIFD's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'c'. A full
list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
RATING ACTIONS RATIONALE
The downgrade of CIFD's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank would have
defaulted had it not received the French state's strong commitment to help
refinance in the short-term. This is underlined by CIFD requiring a guarantee by
the French state in order for the bank to meet its financial liabilities.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
CIFD's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are underpinned
by Fitch's belief in the French state's strong willingness to help CIFD meet its
financial obligations.
As mentioned in a statement from the French state on 1 September 2012, CIFD's
sale process has not materialised in any bid so far, and Fitch considers the
run-off of CIFD's activities to be the most likely option for the bank.
Meanwhile, the French state announced it planned to provide a guarantee to the
bank, which Fitch views as a strong indication of the state's high propensity to
support CIFD in meeting its financial obligations.
According to the French state, such support requires the French Parliament's and
the European Commission's approvals, both of which Fitch expects to be
forthcoming. In the unlikely event that approval was not given, Fitch would
reassess CIFD's IDRs.
The Long- and Short-term IDRs assigned to CIFD apply to the following entities
that are part of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place
between all group entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries (societes
financieres regionales), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF;
the group's central financing arm), Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier and Societe
pour L'Accession a la Propriete (SOFIAP). If any of the entities were sold or
left CIFD's cross-support mechanism, Fitch would subsequently review its rating,
taking into account the entity's new ownership.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR
CIFD's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank has failed and is no longer
viable. It is unable to source funds from the market, which is almost its
exclusive source of financing, and needs a state guarantee to meet its future
debt obligations.
If a run-off of the bank was confirmed, Fitch would likely withdraw the VR once
this was approved by the French and European authorities.