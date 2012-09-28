(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Credit Immobilier de France Developpement's (CIFD) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and Short-Term IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook is Stable. At the same time, the agency has downgraded CIFD's Viability Rating (VR) to 'f' from 'c'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

RATING ACTIONS RATIONALE

The downgrade of CIFD's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank would have defaulted had it not received the French state's strong commitment to help refinance in the short-term. This is underlined by CIFD requiring a guarantee by the French state in order for the bank to meet its financial liabilities.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDR, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR

CIFD's IDRs, Support Rating (SR) and Support Rating Floor (SRF) are underpinned by Fitch's belief in the French state's strong willingness to help CIFD meet its financial obligations.

As mentioned in a statement from the French state on 1 September 2012, CIFD's sale process has not materialised in any bid so far, and Fitch considers the run-off of CIFD's activities to be the most likely option for the bank. Meanwhile, the French state announced it planned to provide a guarantee to the bank, which Fitch views as a strong indication of the state's high propensity to support CIFD in meeting its financial obligations.

According to the French state, such support requires the French Parliament's and the European Commission's approvals, both of which Fitch expects to be forthcoming. In the unlikely event that approval was not given, Fitch would reassess CIFD's IDRs.

The Long- and Short-term IDRs assigned to CIFD apply to the following entities that are part of the group, because of the cross-support mechanism in place between all group entities: nine regional financial subsidiaries (societes financieres regionales), Caisse Centrale du Credit Immobilier de France (3CIF; the group's central financing arm), Banque Patrimoine et Immobilier and Societe pour L'Accession a la Propriete (SOFIAP). If any of the entities were sold or left CIFD's cross-support mechanism, Fitch would subsequently review its rating, taking into account the entity's new ownership.

RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - VR

CIFD's VR reflects Fitch's view that the bank has failed and is no longer viable. It is unable to source funds from the market, which is almost its exclusive source of financing, and needs a state guarantee to meet its future debt obligations.

If a run-off of the bank was confirmed, Fitch would likely withdraw the VR once this was approved by the French and European authorities.