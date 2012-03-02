(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based Singan Projects Limited's (Singan) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects several instances of devolvement of letter of credit (LC) by Singan in January 2012, amounting to around INR47m. This strained the company's liquidity position further and resulted in significant overutilisation of more than 10% of cash credit (CC) limits.

There were other instances of CC overutilisation in 2011 with interest having been debited on the last day of every month in the last one year. However, Fitch notes that the company had an unutilised standby line of credit of around INR5m to INR10m in 2011, which has been utilized to alleviate the liquidity crunch.

The company's revenues declined significantly in FY11 (financial year ending March) by 50% yoy to INR613m due to a challenging operating environment in its primary market - the state of Andhra Pradesh (AP), on account of a political transition. Hence, payments from the state on projects executed were delayed. There has also been a pileup of work in progress and accounts receivables in FY11 and H112.

Positive rating guideline would be regularity in debt servicing for at least six months.

Set up in 1993, Singan is one of the small-medium sized construction companies in AP. EBITDA and net income in FY11 were INR89m (FY10: INR105m) and INR25m (INR42m), respectively. The company had an order book of INR2bn (3.3x of FY11 revenues) at end-January 2012.

Rating actions on Singan:

- National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR200m fund-based CC limits: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR50m standby line of credit: downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR450 bank guarantees (reduced from INR750m): downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'

- INR90m LC (sub-limit under bank guarantees and reduced from INR150m): downgraded to 'Fitch D(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'/'Fitch A4+(ind)'