(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen S.A. ------------ 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Poland
Local currency A/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
16-Jul-2009 A/-- --/--
21-Jul-2004 A-/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Polish non-life insurer Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen S.A. (PZU
S.A.) and Polish life insurer Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen na Zycie S.A. (PZU
Zycie) reflect the companies' status as core entities of Poland-based
composite insurance group PZU. The ratings are supported by the group's strong
competitive position, strong operating performance, and strong capitalization,
in Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view. These strengths are partly
offset, however, by concentration of investments in Polish government
securities and an ongoing need to modernize.
PZU has a strong competitive position, owing to its significant position in
the Polish insurance market, unrivaled distribution capabilities, and high
brand recognition among the Polish population. Moreover, PZU has successfully
transformed its strong competitive position into a strong operating
performance consistently above the market average. This is reflected in a
five-year average return on equity (ROE) of about 20% in 2011, a five-year
combined ratio of about 95%, and a new business margin of 2.0% (based on
present value new business premiums) in 2011. Our base-case assumption for
2012 and 2013 includes premium growth of 3%-5% and maintenance of PZU's
leading market position in Poland, a combined ratio of about 97%-98%, a net
income of about Polish zloty (PLN) 2.4 billion (about EUR570 million), and an
ROE of 18%-20%.
PZU's capitalization is strong, in our view, reflecting extremely strong
capital adequacy. We anticipate that capital adequacy will remain at least
very strong, even against the group's plans for a high dividend payout of
50%-100% of net profits and its international expansion goals. Further
supporting factors are strong capital quality, adequate reserving, and a
conservative reinsurance program.
Rating constraints, in our view, are that PZU invests predominantly in Polish
government securities, and that regulation limits the amount of overseas
investments. Consequently, we believe that PZU's abilities to invest in assets
of appropriate duration for its life insurance liabilities and to diversify
its investment portfolio are restricted.
We also think that PZU still needs to modernize, including its
information-technology systems and its product and customer-relationship
management. However, in our view, the current management has demonstrated its
execution ability and is well placed to continue implementing these
initiatives, which are paramount to PZU maintaining its competitive position.
The ratings on PZU are based on our assessment of the group's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP). However, we also regard PZU as a government-related
entity (GRE) because the Ministry of the Treasury of the Republic of Poland
(foreign currency A-/Stable/A-2; local currency A/Stable/A-1) is its main
shareholder. In our opinion, there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the
government of Poland would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support
to PZU in the event of financial distress. This assessment is based on our
view of PZU's "important" role for and "strong" link with the Polish
government. Nevertheless, the ratings on PZU do not benefit from any uplift
because of its GRE status, according to our GRE methodology, because our
assessment of PZU's SACP is in line with the local currency rating on Poland.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that PZU will maintain its strong
competitive position and generate a strong operating performance through the
cycle.
A negative rating action on the local currency ratings on Poland could trigger
similar rating actions on PZU due to its large exposure to sovereign debt and
its geographic business focus on Poland.
We could raise the ratings on PZU if we raised the local sovereign rating on
Poland and PZU meets our expectations on competitive position and operating
performance, with capital adequacy in the 'AA' range.
