March 02 - Fitch Ratings has observed that winners and losers are emerging amongst European packaged food producers, given the protracted weakness in European economies. This is despite packaged food typically being seen as resilient in the current lacklustre consumer environment. Strong retail purchasing power, volatile commodity prices and fluctuating currencies are stressing those entities that entered the downturn with weak brands or business models, or stressed capital structures.

"Well invested brands and geographically diverse packaged food producers are better placed to deal with the present challenging consumer environment", says Malcolm O'Connell, Associate Director in Fitch's European Leveraged Finance team.

Those credits performing strongly exhibit diversified geographical revenues, not just through exposure to fast growing emerging markets, such as Unilever NV/PLC ('A+'/Stable) or Nestle SA ('AA+'/Stable), but also through less reliance on individual developed markets. This is further evidenced by the diverging performance of smaller companies such as Premier Foods ('B+'/Negative) and Birds Eye Iglo group ('B+'/Stable). Premier Foods' sole reliance on the UK market has exposed it to the intensifying price war amongst its UK supermarket customers. In contrast, Birds Eye, albeit faced with similar challenges, benefits from exposure to markets with either less retail customer power such as Italy, or those with less intense retail price wars such as Germany.

The current winners are those companies owning brands that show the ability to maintain organic growth and stable margins while generating strongly positive free cash flow.

Based on Fitch's publicly-rated companies in the sector and its portfolio of leveraged credit opinions, packaged food brands that maintained a steady pace of advertising and innovation through the downturn are showing positive organic revenue growth and market share improvements. This is typically associated with leading brands. This performance compares with companies that have reined in marketing spending, invested less in product innovation and/or focused excessively on promotions, as Premier Foods.

With European consumers continuing focus on private label packaged food, it is typically only the leading brand in each product category that has successfully been able to maintain volumes and retain a degree of pricing power, even where brand leadership may be held in just one niche segment of a broader product category.

"In the current environment, the condition of 'must-stock' food brands for many producers is being increasingly challenged by retailers. Evidence is showing that all brands must justify their shelf space to retailers, especially secondary brands or those which are failing to gain traction amongst consumers, thus diminishing turnover for food retailers," says Pablo Mazzini, Senior Director in Fitch's European Corporates team. Fitch acknowledges that the leading brands have typically been able to maintain adequate investment levels in their product offer. For example, at Unilever, the proportion of its net sales arising from products launched in the past two years remained above 30% in 2011.

For smaller companies, diversification beyond a single product category has not been a significant driver of materially stronger performance to date. This is because nearly all product categories are facing similar pricing pressure from retailers and the threat of private label substitution. This is particularly the case in the tough UK and Spanish markets. Although a single product category company can be more exposed to the negative impact of a rise in a single commodity price, such as fish for Findus (UK), other companies, such as Birds Eye, have mitigated this by their ability to reduce overheads and reformulate products. This has enabled them to maintain EBITDA margins while maintaining competitive pricing and increasing volumes through promotional activities.

Some packaged food producers also diversify byby producing for private labels. A number of them have suffered as contracts have not been renewed or renewals have tightened terms, as publicly reported by Findus (UK) and Premier Foods. The recent disposal of its private label operations and refocusing on leading brands was the option chosen by Premier Foods' new senior management team. Otherwise this excess capacity would require further restructuring which in turn would further reduce the funding available for brand investments.

Capital structure and other legacy financial and operational decisions have also weighed on some providers, such as Premier Foods, limiting their ability to invest. However no discernable performance difference between private equity-backed or publicly-quoted entities is evident in terms of performance to date, although strong trade sponsors in ring-fenced LBOs, have traditionally been seen as credit enhancing.