Sept 28 - LONDON, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published Canadian-based First
Quantum Minerals Ltd's (FQM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured
ratings of 'BB'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable. The agency has also assigned the
group's debut USD350m seven-year senior notes a 'BB(EXP)' expected rating.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information
already received. The notes will be used for future mine development and will benefit from
subordinated guarantees from two operating subsidiaries: FQM Australia Nickel Pty Ltd, owner of
the Ravensthorpe nickel mine (Ravensthorpe guarantee) and FQM Kevitsa Mining Oy, owner of the
Kevitsa nickel/copper project (Kevitsa guarantee). No guarantee is provided by FQM's main
operating subsidiary, Kansanshi Mining PLC, whose assets and off-take agreements are pledged in
favour of lenders to the USD1.0bn facility provided to that company.
The Ravensthorpe guarantee is subordinated to a AUD20m performance bond facility, whilst the
Kevitsa guarantee is subordinated to the undrawn Kevitsa project finance loan. Both guarantees
are additionally subordinated to the Kansanshi facility under deeds of subordination. As at 30
June 2012 the guarantors represented 29% of FQM's consolidated group assets, and 8% of
consolidated revenues and 5% of consolidated adjusted EBITDA over the 12 months to 30 June 2012.
The lower revenue and EBITDA contribution reflects that both Ravensthorpe and Kevitsa were not
operating at full capacity during this period.
FQM is currently a mid-sized copper producer with additional producing assets in nickel.
Fitch's ratings factor in an increase in scale and geographic commodity diversification in
coming years. Initially this will come from the full ramp-up of production at the Ravensthorpe
(nickel, Australia) and Kevitsa (nickel/copper, Finland) mines. The ratings also incorporate the
planned development of the Sentinel and Enterprise mines in Zambia, as well as the Kansanshi
smelter. Fitch notes that the company's existing operating assets have on average an upper
second/lower third quartile operating cost position. This cost profile should improve through
the commissioning of the planned mines and smelter in Zambia through a combination of lower
transport costs, self-sufficiency in acid supplies and lower taxes (copper concentrate export
levy). The current reserve base is considered sound and will be supplemented in coming years
following further definition of the reserves at development assets.
The ratings also reflect FQM management's track record of maintaining strong liquidity and
conservative debt levels whilst expanding its operational base. Current drawn debt is minimal
while cash totalled USD857m as at June 2012. However, debt levels will rise over the next two
years due to the company's large capex plans with free cash flow generation significantly
negative in both 2012 and 2013. Based on Fitch's conservative metal assumptions FFO gross
leverage is expected to be around 2.0x in 2013 before declining in subsequent periods. In its
forecasts, Fitch has assumed copper prices of USD7,500/t in 2012 and 2013. For nickel, the
agency has assumed a price of USD17,000/t in 2012 and USD18,000/t in 2013.
FQM's large operational exposure to the higher risk Zambian operating environment represents
a key rating constraint. In Fitch's view, the election of the Patriot Front government in
November 2011 has resulted in a more unstable operating environment for mining companies. This
has been visibly evident in various new mining sector proposals, including a windfall mining tax
and increased government ownership of mines. However, none of these proposals have been formally
proposed as government policy. From a cost perspective Fitch is concerned about the current rate
of mining cost inflation in Zambia (particularly for labour), which could impact the longer-term
competitiveness of the Kansanshi mine and the planned Sentinel/Enterprise mines versus
operations in other countries.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive
rating action include:
- A reduction in project development risks relating to the construction of the Sentinel mine
and the Kansanshi smelter
- In the longer term, increased commodity diversification stemming from the potential
development of the Haquira mine (Peru) could also be a contributing factor
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative
rating action include:
- Sustained (two consecutive years) funds from operations (FFO) gross leverage in excess of
2.5x indicating a move away from the company's conservative historic financial approach
- Significant problems or delays at key development projects resulting in a material
weakening of credit metrics
- Large debt-funded acquisitions, which would again signify a change in approach from the
group