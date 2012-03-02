March 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd's (TSPL) INR15bn non-convertible debenture (NCD) programme at 'AA+(ind)(SO)' following the proposed reorganisation of Vedanta Resources Plc ('BB+'/ Stable).

The rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by TSPL's ultimate parent - Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd (SIIL) - for the NCD programme. SIIL forms part of Vedanta's planned reorganisation. The guarantee covers timely payment of interest and principal obligations using a payment mechanism that ensures adequate funds are available in a specific designated account at least two working days prior to the due date.

The affirmation follows Fitch's expectations that the credit profile of SIIL post merger will remain consistent with the current rating. Post reorganisation, SIIL will be merged with Sesa Goa (SG) to form Sesa-Sterlite (SS). Total gross debt at SS level will be USD13.5bn (including SIIL's USD2.2bn as of H1FY12), and consolidated EBITDA (including Cairn India Limited's (CIL) full year financials) was USD5.3bn for the full year ended December 2011 (including SIIL's USD2.1bn in 2011).

Fitch believes the strong operations and profitability of SG and CIL, along with that of SIIL, now all consolidated under the new entity SS, mitigate to a large extent the negative impact from including the debt at VAL's aluminium business.

Although most of the debt will be directly held at SS - as opposed to most of the cash and EBITDA being generated at CIL and Hindustan Zinc Ltd (proposed subsidiaries of SS) - Fitch believes SS will be able to access the cash by way of dividends or other tax-efficient means, if required.

SIIL's existing credit profile is supported by its strong liquidity with large cash and bank balances and financial flexibility to raise funds from capital markets as reflected in its negative net debt position over FY08-FY10. However, the profile is constrained by volatile margins and earnings due to exchange rate and metal price fluctuations. The ongoing large capex programmes also exposes the company to operational and execution risks.

Negative triggers include net adjusted debt/EBITDAR beyond 1.75x on a sustained basis. Additional capex beyond that currently envisaged, as well as time and/or cost overruns in project implementation may put pressure on SIIL's credit profile.

Incorporated in April 2007, TSPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sterlite Energy Limited. The company was originally incorporated by the Punjab State Electricity Board (PSEB) to house a proposed 1,980MW power project in Punjab. The proceeds of the NCDs would be utilised towards long-term funding of the power project.

In FY11, SIIL reported consolidated turnover of INR304bn (FY10: INR245bn), profit after tax of INR50.4bn (INR37.4bn) and debt of INR117.3bn (INR93.9bn).