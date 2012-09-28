Sept 28 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings and outlook on
American International Assurance Co. Ltd. (AIA; local currency AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) and
American International Assurance Co. (Bermuda) Ltd. (AIAB; local currency
AA-/Stable/--; cnAAA/--) are unaffected by a proposed acquisition of a Sri
Lankan insurer by AIA Group Ltd. (not rated). In our view, the acquisition
will not have a material impact on the group, and therefore we don't expect it
to change our assessment of the overall business and financial risk profiles
of AIA and AIAB. The companies' strong capital position and business profiles
should continue to support the ratings.
AIA Group announced on Sept. 27, 2012, that it plans to pay US$109 million in
cash to acquire a 92.3% stake in Sri Lanka-based insurer Aviva NDB Insurance
PLC (not rated) from its co-owners, U.K.-based insurer Aviva PLC (local
currency A-/Stable/--) and Sri Lanka's National Development Bank (not rated).
The transaction, which is still subject to regulatory approval, includes an
exclusive 20-year bancassurance agreement that AIA Group will enter into with
the bank.