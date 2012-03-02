BRIEF-Jordan's Al Shamekha for Real Estate appoints Khaled Sabir Namr as CFO
Overview
-- Finland-based mobile telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia Corp. faces continuing challenges in defending its smartphone market share.
-- We expect a further weakening of the operating margin in the company's Devices & Services division in 2012 compared with 2011.
-- We are revising our business risk assessment of the company to "fair" from "satisfactory".
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on Nokia to 'BBB-'from 'BBB' and our short-term rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'.
-- The outlook is negative, reflecting the possibility of a further downgrade in the next two years if the company's margins remain in the low-to-mid single digit range or the net balance sheet cash position decreases to EUR2 billion from EUR5.6 billion at the end of 2011.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Finland-based mobile telecommunications equipment manufacturer Nokia Corp. to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and its short-term corporate credit rating to 'A-3' from 'A-2'. The outlook is negative.
