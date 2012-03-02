(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Subh Laxmi Syntex Ltd's (SLSL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch BB-(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings continue to be constrained by SLSL's small scale of operations (FY11 (financial year ending March): INR366.6m, FY10: INR331m) and high working capital requirements. Owing to limited vertical integration, the company has to depend upon vendors for procuring yarn, which contributes to the bulk of raw material costs. Although SLSL maintained stable EBITDA margins (FY11: 10.5%, FY10: 10.6%) in the past by passing on cost increases to clients, Fitch believes that the same may not be possible in future due to competitive pressure. The company has also managed the significant increase in yarn prices in FY12 till date by maintaining high inventory levels through procuring raw material at low costs in FY11.

The ratings also reflect SLSL's steady revenue growth and EBITDA margins over the last five years. The ratings factor in SLSL's 25-year-long operational track record and credit history, as well as its long-standing relationships with its agents and dealers. Also, despite free cash flows likely to remain negative in FY12 and FY13, Fitch expects the company to comfortably service its debt, given the moderate quantum (INR43.5m) of principal instalments falling due in the medium term.

The company undertook INR70m capex for capacity expansion in FY12, which is being funded through a debt of INR50m and internal accruals of INR20m, and is likely to be completed by March 2012. Although it may increase debt levels to around INR193m in FY12 (FY11: INR182.4m), Fitch expects SLSL's financial leverage (net debt/ EBITDA) to improve slightly to around 4.4x in FY12 from 4.7x in FY11 (FY10: 5.0x) due to expected higher EBITDA profits in view of its strategy of stocking raw materials, procured at lower prices.

Positive rating guidelines include an improved liquidity position and net financial leverage of below 3.0x on a sustained basis. Negative rating guidelines include any significant capex and a further increase working capital requirements, and/ or any fall in operating margins due to a greater-than-expected decline in end-market demand, leading to net leverage exceeding 4.5x on a sustained basis.

Established in 1987, SLSL is a Rajasthan-based manufacturer of finished bottom wear fabrics. In FY11, SLSL reported interest coverage of 1.7x (FY10: 1.1x) and had cash balances of INR3.1m.

Fitch has also affirmed SLSL's bank loans ratings as follows:

- INR65.3m long-term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR87m fund-based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch BB-(ind)'

- INR6.8m non-fund based working capital limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A4+(ind)'