(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Instituto de Finanzas de Cantabria's (ICAF) Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'A' and its Short-term foreign currency rating at 'F1'. The Outlook is Negative. The ratings affect EUR85m of outstanding debt including a EUR40m bond.

ICAF's ratings are based on its clear link to the Autonomous Community of Cantabria ('A'/Negative/'F1'), and on the explicit financial support from the regional government stated in its charter. The institute's objectives are to contribute to the sustainable economic and social development of the region and carry out the financial management and supervision of Cantabria's shares in several public sector entities' (PSEs).

A change in ICAF's legal status, which is rather unlikely, or a downgrade of Cantabria's ratings would automatically be reflected in a change in ICAF's ratings.

In December 2011, the new executive of the autonomous community of Cantabria decided to review ICAF's charter under Law 5/2011. In Fitch's view the link is even clearer than it was before this review. Fitch considers that the autonomous Community of Cantabria now explicitly guarantees the fulfilment of any obligations and liabilities that ICAF has with any third party and the regional government will provide the relevant economic resources to do so. Fitch also understands that in the extreme event that ICAF would have to be liquidated, such an outcome would not occur before all its liabilities had been fulfilled. There was a political change at the regional government following the latest election in May 2011. But the core mission of ICAF remained unchanged, while ICAF will play a stronger role in the control of Cantabria's PSEs' financial situation, as well as their budget execution. Cantabria wants to reduce its number of PSEs and ICAF might experience an enlargement of its scope of activity.

ICAF meets all the criteria under the agency's methodology to be classified as a dependent entity of the region. Since November 2011, the national regulator decided to start classifying ICAF as an entity that belongs to the regional government's administrative sector. The consequence for the autonomous Community of Cantabria is that the deficits incurred by ICAF as well as its debt will now be included in its fiscal targets, therefore the regional administration may become even more vigilant to any deviations from ICAF's initial budget.

ICAF's purpose is also to facilitate and rationalise the financial management of Cantabria's PSE's. Cantabria plans to transfer its entire stakes in public companies to ICAF. At the same time, ICAF will become the financial agency in charge of implementing the autonomous community's strategic funding plans in the region. ICAF reports directly to the region's Department of Economy and Finance which plays an important role in overseeing ICAF's strategic plan - with a four-year-time horizon- and annual budget. The president of ICAF is, by law, the councillor of the region's Department of Economy and Finance.

Regional law 14/2006 and more recently law 5/2011 entitle the regional government to monitor ICAF's financial reporting, as it monitors other public entities which are part of its public sector.