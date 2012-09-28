(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Overview
-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to
MegaFon Finance LLC, the finance subsidiary of telecoms operator OJSC MegaFon,
and our 'BBB-' issue rating to MegaFon Finance's proposed senior unsecured
notes.
-- The rating on MegaFon Finance is equalized with the rating on the
parent MegaFon, based on our view of the subsidiary's strong integration in
the MegaFon group as the main financing vehicle for the ruble bond market and
the almost certain likelihood of parental support.
-- The long-term and issue ratings on MegaFon Finance are on CreditWatch
negative, mirroring the CreditWatch on the MegaFon ratings.
Rating Action
On Sept. 28, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-'
long-term corporate credit rating to MegaFon Finance LLC (MegaFon Finance),
the finance subsidiary of Russian mobile telecommunications operator OJSC
MegaFon (MegaFon, BBB-/Watch Neg/--, Russia national scale ruAAA/Watch
Neg/--). At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'ruAAA' Russia
national scale long-term rating to MegaFon. We also assigned our 'BBB-' issue
rating to the company's Russian ruble (RUB) 10 billion ($320 million) proposed
senior unsecured notes due 2022. The long-term and issue ratings are both on
CreditWatch with negative implications, mirroring the CreditWatch placement of
the ratings on MegaFon.