(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 28 -

Overview

-- We are assigning our 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to MegaFon Finance LLC, the finance subsidiary of telecoms operator OJSC MegaFon, and our 'BBB-' issue rating to MegaFon Finance's proposed senior unsecured notes.

-- The rating on MegaFon Finance is equalized with the rating on the parent MegaFon, based on our view of the subsidiary's strong integration in the MegaFon group as the main financing vehicle for the ruble bond market and the almost certain likelihood of parental support.

-- The long-term and issue ratings on MegaFon Finance are on CreditWatch negative, mirroring the CreditWatch on the MegaFon ratings.

Rating Action

On Sept. 28, 2012 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB-' long-term corporate credit rating to MegaFon Finance LLC (MegaFon Finance), the finance subsidiary of Russian mobile telecommunications operator OJSC MegaFon (MegaFon, BBB-/Watch Neg/--, Russia national scale ruAAA/Watch Neg/--). At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'ruAAA' Russia national scale long-term rating to MegaFon. We also assigned our 'BBB-' issue rating to the company's Russian ruble (RUB) 10 billion ($320 million) proposed senior unsecured notes due 2022. The long-term and issue ratings are both on CreditWatch with negative implications, mirroring the CreditWatch placement of the ratings on MegaFon.