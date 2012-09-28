Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Educate Inc. ---------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Maryland
Primary SIC: PRINTING AND
PUBLISHING
Mult. CUSIP6: 28138P
Mult. CUSIP6: 28138S
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Sep-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--
16-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--
Rationale
The rating on Baltimore-based, after-school tutoring provider Educate Inc.
reflects its "weak" liquidity (based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services'
criteria) and the risk that revenue and EBITDA will continue to decline over
at least the near term. We believe the weak economy will continue to pressure
the company's operating performance. In our view, the company has a
"vulnerable" business risk profile (based on our criteria), reflecting its
weak market position and profitability. We regard Educate as having a "highly
leveraged" financial risk profile, mainly because of its weak liquidity and
chronically thin margin of compliance with its bank covenants. The company
recently amended financial covenants, providing some near-term covenant
relief, but given our operating outlook, we expect headroom will continue to
narrow and could lead to a near term violation absent another amendment.'
Educate is the nationwide franchisor of Sylvan Learning Centers. The company
has an approximate 15% market share in the after-school, private-pay tutoring
sector. Its substantial share in this highly fragmented segment, however, does
not translate into either pricing leadership or strong profitability.
Profitability has been weak because royalty fees from Educate's learning
center franchisees have declined because of lower franchisee revenue and
ongoing center closures.
The company's revenue stream is particularly vulnerable to broad economic
weakness because of the highly discretionary nature of its services and the
need for many families to obtain financing.
Based on these factors, our base-case scenario for the remainder of 2012
includes a low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue and EBITDA decline
compared with the second half of 2011, as we expect franchise royalty revenue
declines will likely persist. For fiscal 2013 we have assumed that economic
weakness and continued difficulty for families obtaining financing will likely
continue to impact operating performance Resulting in a low to
mid-single-digit decline in revenue and EBTIDA.
In the second quarter of 2012, Educate's revenue increased 5% year over year
while EBITDA declined 9% due to higher incentive compensation. For the 12
months ended June 30, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 51.6%, compared with 52.4%
in the same period last year. We expect pressure on the EBITDA margin to
continue over the remainder of 2012 due to weak revenue trends.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted coverage of interest was
3.1x, relatively unchanged from last year. The ratio of lease-adjusted debt to
EBITDA edged higher to 4.4 from 3.8x. The increase was mainly because of
EBTIDA declines that were only partially offset by lower debt balances due to
debt repayment to remain in compliance with financial covenants. Over the
remainder of 2012, we expect interest coverage to weaken to the high-2x area
and debt leverage to increase to the high-4x area. Given our base case
assumptions of continued revenue and EBTIDA declines in 2013, we expect credit
metrics to deteriorate from year end 2012 levels. We expect discretionary cash
flow should be roughly break-even over the next 12 months because of continued
operating weakness. In our opinion, restoration of favorable enrollment trends
is key to a resumption of revenue growth and improvement in the company's
credit metrics, but we do not expect this to happen in 2013.
Liquidity
Educate has weak liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months,
in our view. Our assessment of its liquidity incorporates the following
expectations and assumptions:
-- We expect Educate's sources of liquidity to be lower than cash needs
over the near term.
-- The company could violate its financial covenants in the 2013 if if
operating trends do not improve. We believe EBITDA coverage of interest
expense could fall significantly because of the additional interest expense
and costs that would accompany an amendment.
-- The company does not have a revolving credit facility in place at this
time. We view its access to the capital markets as extremely limited.
As of June 30, 2012, the company had $2.7 million as of June 30, 2012 and
under our base-case assumptions, we expect it to generate break-even cash
flow, partly because of its minimal capital spending needs. The company no
longer maintains a revolving credit facility. Educate is required to make
mandatory prepayments of 50% of excess cash flow under the credit agreement.
It has no scheduled debt maturities until its $75 million second-lien term
loan matures in June 2014.
The consolidated leverage ratio covenant cushion was thin at approximately 13%
as of June 30, 2012. The consolidated covenant cushion was thin, at 3% but we
expect it could widen, given comps with operating loss comps last year. In
our view, the company will need to achieve positive revenue and EBITDA growth,
which we think could prove difficult, and repay debt with discretionary cash
flow, to avoid a covenant breach in early 2013. We believe the company's
interest coverage metrics and discretionary cash flow provide minimal
flexibility to pay fees or higher loan pricing that would accompany an
amendment.
Outlook
The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the company's weak liquidity
position and the risk of a covenant violation, absent an amendment. We could
lower the rating if we become convinced the company is unable to generate
positive discretionary cash flow, given its weak liquidity position. We could
also lower the rating if EBITDA deteriorates more rapidly than we currently
expect.
Conversely, an outlook revision back to stable, which we view as unlikely over
the intermediate term, would require the company to restore revenue and EBITDA
growth, restore positive discretionary cash flow on a sustained basis, and
build further covenant headroom from the current level.
