Sept 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Educate Inc. ---------------------------------- 28-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: CCC+/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Maryland

Primary SIC: PRINTING AND

PUBLISHING

Mult. CUSIP6: 28138P

Mult. CUSIP6: 28138S

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Sep-2011 CCC+/-- CCC+/--

16-Jul-2008 B-/-- B-/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The rating on Baltimore-based, after-school tutoring provider Educate Inc. reflects its "weak" liquidity (based on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' criteria) and the risk that revenue and EBITDA will continue to decline over at least the near term. We believe the weak economy will continue to pressure the company's operating performance. In our view, the company has a "vulnerable" business risk profile (based on our criteria), reflecting its weak market position and profitability. We regard Educate as having a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, mainly because of its weak liquidity and chronically thin margin of compliance with its bank covenants. The company recently amended financial covenants, providing some near-term covenant relief, but given our operating outlook, we expect headroom will continue to narrow and could lead to a near term violation absent another amendment.'

Educate is the nationwide franchisor of Sylvan Learning Centers. The company has an approximate 15% market share in the after-school, private-pay tutoring sector. Its substantial share in this highly fragmented segment, however, does not translate into either pricing leadership or strong profitability. Profitability has been weak because royalty fees from Educate's learning center franchisees have declined because of lower franchisee revenue and ongoing center closures.

The company's revenue stream is particularly vulnerable to broad economic weakness because of the highly discretionary nature of its services and the need for many families to obtain financing.

Based on these factors, our base-case scenario for the remainder of 2012 includes a low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue and EBITDA decline compared with the second half of 2011, as we expect franchise royalty revenue declines will likely persist. For fiscal 2013 we have assumed that economic weakness and continued difficulty for families obtaining financing will likely continue to impact operating performance Resulting in a low to mid-single-digit decline in revenue and EBTIDA.

In the second quarter of 2012, Educate's revenue increased 5% year over year while EBITDA declined 9% due to higher incentive compensation. For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the EBITDA margin was 51.6%, compared with 52.4% in the same period last year. We expect pressure on the EBITDA margin to continue over the remainder of 2012 due to weak revenue trends.

For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, lease-adjusted coverage of interest was 3.1x, relatively unchanged from last year. The ratio of lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA edged higher to 4.4 from 3.8x. The increase was mainly because of EBTIDA declines that were only partially offset by lower debt balances due to debt repayment to remain in compliance with financial covenants. Over the remainder of 2012, we expect interest coverage to weaken to the high-2x area and debt leverage to increase to the high-4x area. Given our base case assumptions of continued revenue and EBTIDA declines in 2013, we expect credit metrics to deteriorate from year end 2012 levels. We expect discretionary cash flow should be roughly break-even over the next 12 months because of continued operating weakness. In our opinion, restoration of favorable enrollment trends is key to a resumption of revenue growth and improvement in the company's credit metrics, but we do not expect this to happen in 2013.

Liquidity

Educate has weak liquidity to cover its needs over the next 12 to 18 months, in our view. Our assessment of its liquidity incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect Educate's sources of liquidity to be lower than cash needs over the near term.

-- The company could violate its financial covenants in the 2013 if if operating trends do not improve. We believe EBITDA coverage of interest expense could fall significantly because of the additional interest expense and costs that would accompany an amendment.

-- The company does not have a revolving credit facility in place at this time. We view its access to the capital markets as extremely limited.

As of June 30, 2012, the company had $2.7 million as of June 30, 2012 and under our base-case assumptions, we expect it to generate break-even cash flow, partly because of its minimal capital spending needs. The company no longer maintains a revolving credit facility. Educate is required to make mandatory prepayments of 50% of excess cash flow under the credit agreement. It has no scheduled debt maturities until its $75 million second-lien term loan matures in June 2014.

The consolidated leverage ratio covenant cushion was thin at approximately 13% as of June 30, 2012. The consolidated covenant cushion was thin, at 3% but we expect it could widen, given comps with operating loss comps last year. In our view, the company will need to achieve positive revenue and EBITDA growth, which we think could prove difficult, and repay debt with discretionary cash flow, to avoid a covenant breach in early 2013. We believe the company's interest coverage metrics and discretionary cash flow provide minimal flexibility to pay fees or higher loan pricing that would accompany an amendment.

Outlook

The rating outlook is negative, reflecting the company's weak liquidity position and the risk of a covenant violation, absent an amendment. We could lower the rating if we become convinced the company is unable to generate positive discretionary cash flow, given its weak liquidity position. We could also lower the rating if EBITDA deteriorates more rapidly than we currently expect.

Conversely, an outlook revision back to stable, which we view as unlikely over the intermediate term, would require the company to restore revenue and EBITDA growth, restore positive discretionary cash flow on a sustained basis, and build further covenant headroom from the current level.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008