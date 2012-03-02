(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Overview
-- Italy-based group Luxottica Group SpA (Luxottica) is the global market leader in
the growing eyewear market.
-- The group's operating performances were strong in 2011, and its financial measures have
constantly improved since 2007.
-- We are assigning our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to
Luxottica.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will maintain resilient
performance and a moderate financial policy in the future.
Rating Action
On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings to Italy-based eyewear group Luxottica Group SpA
(Luxottica). The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of Luxottica's "strong" business risk profile, as our criteria
define the term, supported by a leading position in the fast-growing eyewear industry. They also
reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile, underpinned by solid free cash flow
generation, and moderate financial measures, which resulted in Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds
from operations (FFO) to net debt reaching 33.6% at the end of 2011.