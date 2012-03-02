(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 02 -

Overview

-- Italy-based group Luxottica Group SpA (Luxottica) is the global market leader in the growing eyewear market.

-- The group's operating performances were strong in 2011, and its financial measures have constantly improved since 2007.

-- We are assigning our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Luxottica.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the group will maintain resilient performance and a moderate financial policy in the future.

Rating Action

On March 2, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings to Italy-based eyewear group Luxottica Group SpA (Luxottica). The outlook is stable.

Rationale

The ratings reflect our view of Luxottica's "strong" business risk profile, as our criteria define the term, supported by a leading position in the fast-growing eyewear industry. They also reflect its "intermediate" financial risk profile, underpinned by solid free cash flow generation, and moderate financial measures, which resulted in Standard & Poor's-adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to net debt reaching 33.6% at the end of 2011.