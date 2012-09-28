Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Rand Water ------------------------------------ 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa
Local currency A/Negative/--
Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Water Supply
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Jan-2011 A/-- BBB+/--
06-Oct-2005 A+/-- BBB+/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
ZAR506 mil 9.97% bnds due 04/21/2021 A 02-Jul-2012
Rationale
The local currency long-term rating on South African water utility Rand Water
is based on an equalization with that of the Republic of South Africa (local
currency A/Stable/A-1, foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2), reflecting
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "almost certain"
likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and
sufficient extraordinary support to Rand Water in the event of financial
distress. We equalize the foreign currency rating on Rand Water with that on
South Africa. We assess Rand Water's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as
'bbb+'.