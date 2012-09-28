Sept 28 -

Summary analysis -- Rand Water ------------------------------------ 28-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: South Africa

Local currency A/Negative/--

Foreign currency BBB+/Negative/-- Primary SIC: Water Supply

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Jan-2011 A/-- BBB+/--

06-Oct-2005 A+/-- BBB+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

ZAR506 mil 9.97% bnds due 04/21/2021 A 02-Jul-2012

Rationale

The local currency long-term rating on South African water utility Rand Water is based on an equalization with that of the Republic of South Africa (local currency A/Stable/A-1, foreign currency BBB+/Negative/A-2), reflecting Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that the South African government would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Rand Water in the event of financial distress. We equalize the foreign currency rating on Rand Water with that on South Africa. We assess Rand Water's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) as 'bbb+'.