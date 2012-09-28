(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned our credit ratings to Dolphin Master Issuer's Series 2012-2 mortgage-backed floating-rate class A, B, and C notes. At closing, the master trust also issued unrated class D and E notes.

-- Dolphin Master Issuer is a multiple-issuance Dutch RMBS program with an ongoing revolving period originated by ABN AMRO and its affiliates. The collateral comprises loans secured on first- and sequentially lower-ranking mortgages over residential properties in The Netherlands.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Dolphin Master Issuer B.V.'s Series 2012-2 EUR12.48 billion mortgage-backed floating-rate class A, B, and C notes. At closing, the master trust also issued unrated class D and E notes. (see list below).

The issuer used the proceeds from the issuance to redeem some of the master trust's outstanding classes of notes.

The collateral indirectly backing the Dolphin Series 2012-2 notes comprises Dutch mortgage loans originated by ABN AMRO Bank N.V., Direktbank N.V., Oosteroever Hypotheken B.V., and Quion 9 B.V., and their immediate predecessors. First- and sequentially lower-ranking mortgages over residential properties in The Netherlands collateralize the notes.

ABN AMRO is one of the largest originators in the Dutch mortgage market.

Cash flow swaps between the asset purchasers and swap counterparties hedge interest rate mismatches and provide protection against negative carry on delinquent assets.

Our ratings reflect our assessment of the main features of the transaction, as well as an analysis of the counterparty and operational risks of the transaction. Our analysis indicates that the credit of enhancement available to the rated notes is sufficient to mitigate the credit and cash flow risks to the assigned rating levels.

We consider the level of credit enhancement available to the class A notes to be commensurate with a 'AAA (sf)' rating.

The transaction documents allow for the redemption of the class B and C notes at par minus the principal deficiency ledger amount. We have considered this feature and the levels of credit enhancement available to these classes of notes in our analysis. We have therefore assigned a 'AA (sf)' rating to the class B notes and a 'A (sf)' rating to the C notes, respectively.

Dolphin Master Issuer is a multiple-issuance Dutch RMBS program with an ongoing revolving period originated by ABN AMRO and its affiliates. There have been 12 previous issuances from the program.

RATINGS LIST

Dolphin Master Issuer B.V.

Up To EUR12.48 Billion Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes Series 2012-1

Ratings Assigned

Class Rating Amount

(mil. EUR)

A1 AAA (sf) 500.00

A2 AAA (sf) 2,000.00

A3 AAA (sf) 2,000.00

A4 AAA (sf) 3,000.00

A5 AAA (sf) 1,823.00

A6 AAA (sf) 500.00

A7 AAA (sf) 500.00

B AA (sf) 663.10

C A (sf) 783.65

D NR 663.10

E NR 49.60

