(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- TenneT Holding B.V. --------------------------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Netherlands
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Jan-2010 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR1.125 bil fltg rate bank ln due 04/06/2015 A- 21-Jan-2010
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 01/22/2010: sr
unsecd A- 08-Feb-2010
EUR500 mil 4.5% nts ser 2 due 02/09/2022 A- 09-Feb-2010
EUR500 mil 3.25% nts ser 1 due 02/09/2015 A- 09-Feb-2010
EUR200 mil 4.75% med-term nts ser 3 due
06/03/2030 A- 02-Jun-2010
EUR500 mil 4.625% bnds due 02/21/2023 A- 16-Feb-2011
EUR500 mil 3.875% bnds due 02/21/2018 A- 16-Feb-2011
EUR500 mil adj rate perp hybrid BBB 22-Jan-2010
EUR5 bil med-term note Prog 01/22/2010: S-T
debt A-2 08-Feb-2010
EURO CP prog auth amt EUR1 bil A-2 11-Aug-2010
Rationale
The 'A-' long-term corporate credit rating on fully state-owned
Netherlands-based utility TenneT Holding B.V. (TenneT) is based on the
company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services assesses at 'bbb', with a two-notch uplift reflecting our opinion
that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that TenneT's owner, the
government of the State of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+), would provide
timely and sufficient extraordinary support to TenneT in the event of
financial distress.