(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 02 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- KazTransOil ----------------------------------- 02-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan
Primary SIC: Pipelines, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 18906P
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
08-Dec-2011 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
02-Aug-2005 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The rating on Kazakh oil pipeline operator KazTransOil KTO) reflects Standard
& Poor's Ratings Services' view of the company's "high" likelihood of timely
and sufficient extraordinary government support and our assessment of its
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'. The rating is constrained by the
rating on the company's 100% parent, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG; BBB-/Stable/--;
Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAA').
KTO's core status in the KMG group and its strategic importance to the
government of Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national
scale 'kzAAA') are underpinned, in our view, by the company's role as the main
oil pipeline network operator in the country. We consider KTO's role for the
government to be "very important" and the link between the company and the
government to be "strong," albeit indirect. Under our methodology for
government-related entities, this allows for a two-notch rating uplift from
KTO's stand-alone credit profile. However, the rating on KTO is not higher
than that on KMG, given the parent's majority shareholder status. We view the
KMG group as well-integrated and therefore don't see KTO as fully insulated
from the parent's influence.
We assess KTO's SACP at 'bb+', based on our opinion of its "satisfactory"
business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile.
KTO's stand-alone credit quality is supported by long-term ship-or-pay
contracts with oil producers, the company's favorable debt structure and
maturity profile, limited competition from alternative oil export pipelines,
and good prospects for oil production and export in Kazakhstan. KTO benefits
from low transportation costs and a strong market position in Kazakhstan,
because of its vast pipeline system. KTO distributes more than 57% of
Kazakhstan's total oil exports.
The rating is constrained by significant dependence on Russian pipeline
operator OAO AK Transneft (BBB/Stable/--), construction risk related to the
pipeline capacity expansion projects, an opaque tariff regime and irregular
tariff revisions, and operational risk exposure from aging assets.