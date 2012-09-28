Sept 28 -
Summary analysis -- Congregational & General Insurance PLC -------- 28-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: United Kingdom
Local currency BBB-/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
23-Jul-2012 BBB-/-- --/--
30-Jul-2008 BB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Congregational & General Insurance PLC (C&GI) reflect Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' view of C&GI's improved risk profile and level of capitalization as a result
of the transaction with Hannover Re Group and execution of run-off of its property account. The
capital base remains small in absolute terms.
We believe C&GI's strategic refocus will likely improve the company's risk profile. C&GI is
planning to concentrate on three key areas: underwriting in its core niche market insuring
nonconformist and Protestant churches in England and Wales; successful execution of run-off of
its property account which was co-insured with Hiscox (50-50); and servicing Integra, a managing
general agent (MGA) in which C&GI maintains a 25% stake following the sale of 75% to Hannover Re
Group in 2011.
In our view, the new strategy is in line with C&GI's capabilities and will stabilize its
capitalization levels and overall risk profile. In our base-case scenario, we also expect the
risk profile and capitalization of C&GI to improve further during 2013-2014, as the run-off of
its household account progresses.
We regard C&GI's financial risk profile as a relative strength to the ratings. C&GI has a
conservative investment strategy, with the majority of its investment portfolio in fixed-income
securities. This represented about 77% of the invested assets as of March 31, 2012. We assess
the quality of C&GI's investment portfolio as strong with 86% of its fixed-income portfolio
rated 'A-' or higher as of May 31, 2012. We also regard the company's capital adequacy as a
rating strength, although this is partially offset by its small capital base in absolute terms.
In our base case we expect capital adequacy to remain at least strong and for the company to
follow a stable investment strategy for 2012-2014.
In our opinion, the ratings continue to be supported by C&GI's robust position within its
core, but very small, niche commercial property market. At the same time, C&GI's limited growth
prospects within that segment and weak overall competitive position constrain the ratings.
In our base case we also assume that C&GI will continue to maintain its position within its
core insurance market in 2012-2014, with stable gross premium income of around GBP6 million per
year and good operating performance with a three-year combined ratio below 100%. (Lower combined
ratios indicate better profitability. A combined ratio of greater than 100% signifies an
underwriting loss.) We also expect that C&GI will maintain a good overall level of profitability
with net income in excess of GBP500,000 per year.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that C&GI will generate stable income streams,
while maintaining good profitability and at least strong capitalization.
The ratings could be lowered if C&GI's financial risk tolerance were to increase or the
company's capital or operating performance were to materially deteriorate. We do not see any
upside for the ratings in the short-to-medium term, mainly reflecting the company's extremely
narrow competitive position.