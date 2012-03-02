March 02 - An apparent contradiction in U.S. multifamily CMBS
performance has emerged over the last few years, according to Fitch Ratings.
As an asset class, multifamily has been one of the fastest types of commercial
property to bounce back from the effects of the 'Great Recession". Occupancies
have increased, rents have begun to increase and concessions such as free rent
have decreased. Yet, at the same time, multifamily has been one of the worst
performing property types in terms of delinquencies in Fitch-rated CMBS.
Which begs the question, 'Why the contradiction in performance?'
One theory is that multifamily housing in CMBS transactions should be performing
inversely to residential housing in the same geographic area. Multifamily
performance should be stronger where residential performance is weaker and vice
versa. As people lose their house to foreclosure etc., one of their options is
moving into rental housing, traditionally provided by multifamily apartment
units.
A notable example is New York City. Despite being the second-best performing
city in the Case-Shiller index, the city has four big problems in multifamily
CMBS; Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper, The Belnord, The Savoy and Riverton, the
underperforming loans of which total $3.6 billion.
