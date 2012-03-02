March 02 - An apparent contradiction in U.S. multifamily CMBS performance has emerged over the last few years, according to Fitch Ratings.

As an asset class, multifamily has been one of the fastest types of commercial property to bounce back from the effects of the 'Great Recession". Occupancies have increased, rents have begun to increase and concessions such as free rent have decreased. Yet, at the same time, multifamily has been one of the worst performing property types in terms of delinquencies in Fitch-rated CMBS.

Which begs the question, 'Why the contradiction in performance?'

One theory is that multifamily housing in CMBS transactions should be performing inversely to residential housing in the same geographic area. Multifamily performance should be stronger where residential performance is weaker and vice versa. As people lose their house to foreclosure etc., one of their options is moving into rental housing, traditionally provided by multifamily apartment units.

A notable example is New York City. Despite being the second-best performing city in the Case-Shiller index, the city has four big problems in multifamily CMBS; Stuyvesant Town/Peter Cooper, The Belnord, The Savoy and Riverton, the underperforming loans of which total $3.6 billion.

