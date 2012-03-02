March 02 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Marquette Transportation Co. Holdings LLC ----- 02-Mar-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Delaware
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
07-Jan-2010 B/-- B/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Paducah, Ky.-based Marquette Transportation Co. Holdings LLC reflect its high
financial leverage, participation in the highly competitive and capital-intensive shipping
industry, and exposure to cyclical demand swings in certain end markets. The ratings also
reflect the potential for high customer concentration to hurt earnings and the company's
vulnerability to weather-related disruptions in business operations. Positive credit factors
include Marquette's leading market position, albeit in a niche business segment, as an
independent provider of towboat operations in intra-U.S. shipping. The company also benefits
from relatively stable revenues under fixed-rate, long-term contracts and from competitive
barriers to entry under the Jones Act. The Jones Act requires that vessels carrying shipments
between U.S. ports be built registered in the U.S. and crewed with U.S. citizens. These
requirements limit competition by excluding foreign-flagged vessels. Marquette's entire fleet is
Jones Act-qualified.