(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 28 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank AG's (PBB, 'A-'/Stable/'F1') mortgage Pfandbriefe to 'AA'/Stable
from 'AA+'/RWN and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating has
subsequently been withdrawn because the agency will no longer have sufficient
information to maintain the rating as the issuer has chosen to stop
participating in the process. Fitch will no longer provide a rating or
analytical coverage for PBB's mortgage Pfandbriefe programme.
The downgrade concludes Fitch's D-Cap assessment based on its updated Covered
Bonds Rating Criteria dated 11 September 2012. Following the mortgage
Pfandbriefe being placed on RWN, PBB confirmed to Fitch that it has no plans to
change the programme in the short term to the extent that would allow an
improved D-Cap assessment for the cover-pool specific alternative management
component.
The 'AA' Pfandbriefe rating is based on PBB's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A-', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 2 (high risk) and the
overcollateralisation of 42.8% that Fitch takes into account in its analysis.
The D-Cap of 2 limits the programme to a 'A+' rating on a probability of default
basis and a 'AA' rating considering recoveries given default. The
overcollateralisation that Fitch takes into account is sufficient to support the
'AA' rating.
In line with its updated Covered Bonds Rating Criteria, on 11 September 2012
Fitch assigned a D-Cap of 2 (high risk) to the programme. The driver of the
D-Cap is the high risk assessment for cover pool-specific alternative
management. Fitch considers the quality of the delivered portfolio data as below
average. As part of its reasonable investigation process, the agency found some
of the data to be incorrect. Furthermore, certain data fields the agency
typically receives could not be delivered.
As of end-June 2012, PBB's outstanding Mortgage Pfandbriefe amounted to
EUR13.7bn secured by a cover pool of predominantly commercial real estate loans
amounting to EUR19.7bn.