(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Kagoshima Bank Ltd. --------------------------- 01-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Jan-2005 A/A-1 A/A-1
16-Jun-2000 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
===============================================================================
Rationale
Our ratings on Kagoshima Bank Ltd. (A/Stable/A-1) reflect its solid customer
base, strong liquidity, and dominant position in its home market of Kagoshima
Prefecture, as well as a high level of capital compared to its overseas peers.
On the other hand, the ratings are constrained by a shrinking loan-to-deposit
margin, as is the case for many other domestic banks, due to sluggish loan
demand and intense competition.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services bases its ratings on Kagoshima Bank on the
bank's "adequate" business position, "strong" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, "average" funding, and "strong" liquidity. The stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) on the bank is 'a'.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor SACP, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for
a bank operating only in Japan is 'a-'. The BICRA score is informed by our
evaluation of economic risk. We view Japan as a developed and diverse economy
with strong net external balance, which offsets the high level of government
debt, and limited fiscal flexibility. With regard to industry risk, the
banking sector is underpinned by a high and stable share of core deposits in
funding and prudent regulatory monitoring. On the other hand, we consider the
banking sector as fragmented with overcapacity, and those factors are
evidenced by generally low earnings capacity.
Standard & Poor's assesses Kagoshima Bank's business position as "adequate."
The bank's total assets stood at JPY3.6 trillion as of March 31, 2012. Although
that's a moderate amount among 63 regional banks in Japan, it holds
overwhelming shares in its home market in Kagoshima Prefecture. It has 44% in
loans and 46% in deposits, which allow it to maintain a solid customer base
and a stable revenue base for years. However, compared to other Japanese
banks, including the major banks, its customer base is limited and has a high
degree of geographic concentration. The bank maintains a prudent management
policy, focusing on loans to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and housing
loans. In recent years, it has increased lending to local enterprises in
growth areas, such as agricultural, healthcare, and environmental businesses.
It has also been focused on expanding in neighboring Miyazaki Prefecture.
Kagoshima Bank's capital and earnings are "strong" in our assessment. We
expect the risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to range between 11.5% and 12.0%
for the next 18 months or so, which is high in global comparison. In our view,
however, its core operating profit, which indicates its fundamental
profitability, may decrease. This is because demand for bank loans is limited
and interest spreads are narrowing, reflecting intense competition.
Nevertheless, we believe the bank will be able to maintain is capital ratio.
Our risk position assessment for Kagoshima Bank is "adequate." We expect the
risk position and risk asset volume of the bank's loan portfolio to remain
stable. The bank's net nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio stood at 1.5% as of
March 31, 2012, which is manageable, in our view. However, the net NPL ratio
may have been constrained by various measures taken by the government to
facilitate SME financing. If the Japanese economy deteriorates further and
SMEs make little progress in improving their business performance, NPLs may
increase, which may weaken the bank's asset quality. Investment banking and
trading businesses account for only a limited portion of Kagoshima Bank's
entire business, which lowers the complexity of its risks. Reflecting the
nature of regional banks' businesses, it has less loss experience, in terms of
frequency and amount, compared to major banks. The bank maintained a net
profit even when the market was hit by the collapse of Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc. Although it keeps interest rate risks within a manageable range,
the outstanding balance of available-for-sale securities, which are mainly
made up of bonds, is rising. In addition, the average duration of the bonds is
becoming longer. A key credit factor in our analysis is whether the bank's
interest rate risk would become excessive for its capital ratio.
Kagoshima Bank's funding is "average" and its liquidity position is "strong,"
in our opinion. The bank has a stable core deposit base, which is diversified
into small lots, underpinned by its solid market position in the area that it
operates. However, its deposit base is limited to a specific area and its
financing methods are less diverse and flexible than those of major Japanese
banks. As such, compared with nationwide banks, including major banks, the
soundness and stability of Kagoshima Bank's funding is average, in our view.
Meanwhile, the loan-to-deposit ratio is low, standing at 70% as of March 31,
2012. Its broad liquid assets, including government bonds and cash, largely
exceed the outstanding balance of its short-term wholesale funding. Those
factors support our "strong" assessment of the bank's liquidity position.
Standard & Poor's views Kagoshima Bank as having a "moderately high"
likelihood of receiving government support in a time of need, which is the
second-highest category in our assessment. This view is based on our
assessment of the government of Japan (AA-/Negative/A-1+) as "highly
supportive," as well as our assessment that the bank has "moderate" systemic
importance given its important role in the local financial system. The rating
on the bank is equivalent to its SACP and does not incorporate extraordinary
government support in the form of notch-up. Under our criteria, we do not
notch up the rating on the bank when the SACP is 'a' and the sovereign rating
on Japan is 'AA-'.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Kagoshima Bank will maintain its
financial base at a level commensurate with its current rating over the next
one to two years, and weather the impact of sluggish earnings amid a weak
economy. We expect the bank to manage potential credit risks, supported by its
strong business franchise in its home market and solid capital base.
We may raise the rating on the bank if it improves its core profitability,
which should serve as a buffer for credit costs, beyond our assumptions.
Conversely, we may downgrade if the bank's asset quality deteriorates
materially and leads us to lower our assessment of its risk position. The
rating on the bank may also come under downward pressure if losses increase
and if its RAC ratio falls below 10%.
