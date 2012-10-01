The full list of rating actions is as follows.

DTC One Special Purpose Company:

JPY0.13bn* Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY1.11bn* Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY5m* Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY0.32bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.18bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.32bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.35bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Two Funding Limited:

JPY2.08bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY0.47bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

JPY0.28bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable

JPY0.38bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.85bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY3.21bn* Class J notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Three Funding Limited:

JPY2.69bn* Class A-1 notes 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN

JPY1.83bn* Class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN

JPY0.87bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.54bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.69bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.776bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Four Funding Limited:

JPY4.71bn* Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY2.35bn* Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY0.59bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.59bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.59bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.3bn* Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Five Funding Limited :

JPY7.12bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY0.6bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.6bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.6bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.33bn* Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Six Funding Limited:

JPY9.69bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY0.8bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.84bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.66bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.45bn* Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Seven Funding Limited:

JPY12.17bn* Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; off RWN; Outlook Stable

JPY1.2bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.06bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.89bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.18bn* Class N notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

DTC Eight Funding Limited:

JPY15.15bn* Class A notes 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN

JPY1.78bn* Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.62bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable

JPY1.21bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.24bn* Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable

JPY0.88bn* Class N notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable

*as of 28 September 2012