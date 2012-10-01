Oct 01 -

Summary analysis -- Emaar Properties PJSC ------------------------- 01-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United Arab

Emirates

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

07-Apr-2010 BB/-- BB/--

02-Dec-2009 BB+/-- BB+/--

25-Nov-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

17-Mar-2009 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on Dubai-based Emaar Properties PJSC mainly reflects the company's business risk profile, which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services views as "fair." Emaar is highly exposed to cyclical and capital-intensive property development activities, with a focus on large master-plan developments. It is pursuing what we consider an aggressive international growth strategy in markets where it lacks a track record and it is significantly exposed to markets subject to political risk. Mitigating these weaknesses are: the increasing earnings contribution from more stable property investment and hospitality activities; the good track record and high quality of rental assets in Dubai; and geographical diversification of the development businesses.

We also base the rating on Emaar's "significant" financial risk profile. Financial leverage is moderate, but discretionary cash flow remains negative owing to significant capital expenditure, investment in working capital, and resumed dividend payments.

Although the Dubai government owns a 31% stake in Emaar, the ratings do not incorporate any extraordinary government support.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We believe Emaar is fairly well positioned in its challenging domestic real estate market, given the high quality of its rental and hospitality assets and generally low exposure to commercial development and cash collection risk. We anticipate moderate revenue growth in 2012 led by increasing handovers of completed units to buyers in international development activities. We expect margins to remain robust, though they are ultimately a function of the split between the company's property investment activities, characterized by very strong margins, and its development activities, with thinner margins.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Based on the above assumptions, we expect Emaar to continue to generate strong earnings over the coming three years. However, if it continues to grow in line with our expectations, working capital, capital expenditure, and dividend requirements are likely to prevent positive discretionary cash flow generation, at least in the short term. Emaar benefits from moderate financial leverage and we expect it to maintain ratios at levels that we consider commensurate with the current rating, including debt to EBITDA of below 4.0x, in 2012.

Liquidity

We view Emaar's liquidity to be "adequate" based on our criteria, with our estimate of liquidity sources to uses higher than 1.2x for the 12 months to the end of June 2013. The company has some discretion over the timing of capital expenditure and investments in working capital, and maintains, in our view, good banking relations.

Liquidity sources as of June 30, 2012 for the following 12 months include:

-- Bank balances and cash of UAE dirham (AED) 4.6 billion ($1.2 billion), of which we consider AED500 million as maintenance cash and therefore not available for debt repayment.

-- Undrawn committed facilities of AED430 million maturing in 2021.

-- Our estimate of limited cash flow from operations after changes inworking capital for the next 12 months.

Liquidity uses as of June 30, 2012, for the following 12 months include:

-- Short-term debt of AED3.8 billion, AED1.8 billion of which was refinanced since the end of June 2012 through a USD500 million, 7-year sukuk issue..

-- AED400 million-AED500 million of committed capital expenditure (actual spending will likely be higher by our estimates.

Emaar currently has sufficient headroom under its financial covenants, the most important of which set maximum net debt to capital of 65% (Emaar's actual ratio was about 25% as of June 30, 2012) and maximum net debt to EBITDA of 3.5x (this ratio was about 2.4x for the 12 to June 30, 2012).

Recovery

The issue rating on the $1 billion senior unsecured trust certificates issued under the Trust Certificates Program launched by Emaar Sukuk Ltd., a special-purpose vehicle incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is 'BB', in line with the corporate credit rating on Emaar. The recovery rating on this instrument is '3', indicating our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery.

Our simulated default scenario contemplates a default in 2014, owing to a weakening of the global economic environment leading to reduced free cash flow generation and the company being unable to refinance maturing debt. We believe that Emaar would be liquidated in a default scenario and therefore value the company using a discrete asset valuation.

While our estimated discrete asset valuation results in recovery prospects higher than the 50%-70% range, we have capped our recovery rating at '3', according to our criteria for rating unsecured debt.

For more details, please see "Emaar Properties PJSC Recovery Rating Profile", published March 22, 2012 on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal.

Outlook

The stable outlook on Emaar reflects our view that its generally stable leasing activities, accounting for 57% of earnings in the first half of 2012, and its better performance in hospitality activities so far this year, balance uncertainties in international development. To date Standard & Poor's has rated Emaar broadly in line with industrial medians. As the company's rental activities grow, ratio targets will constitute a blend of industrial medians and more lenient ratio targets for property investment companies. Based on the current profile, we anticipate that Emaar's Standard & Poor's-adjusted debt to EBITDA will likely remain below 4.0x (as of June 30, 2012 the ratio was 2.7x).

We could upgrade Emaar if we see that sales, margins, and collections in international operations are resilient and this is reflected in robust cash flow from operations, while the company maintains debt to EBITDA below 3.5x. Adequate liquidity is also a precondition of an upgrade.

We could lower the ratings if Emaar fails to maintain the above ratio targets or its cash flow from operations turns negative.

