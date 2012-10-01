(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that its rating
outlook for the German non-life insurance sector remains stable. The agency
considers German non-life companies to be well prepared to meet the sector's
current challenges, and does not foresee a significant number of rating changes
over the next 12-24 months.
Fitch expects German non-life insurers' underwriting profitability to improve in
2012 and 2013 and the sector to report a net combined ratio of 98% and 97%
respectively. This compares favourably to 2010 and 2011 when the sector recorded
its weakest net combined ratio since 2002, at 99%. Fitch estimates that the
sector achieved a small underwriting profit of EUR25m in 2011, and expects it to
achieve an underwriting profit of EUR500m and EUR1.0bn in 2012 and 2013
respectively.
The low underwriting result in 2011 was primarily driven by weak underwriting
profitability in the motor segment. During 2011, motor gross written premiums
increased by 5% after a small increase in 2010 following a decline over the
previous five years. Fitch estimates that net combined ratio for motor improved
to 107% in 2011 from 109% in 2010, but remained weak. The agency expects that
the net combined ratio for motor will improve to 105% in 2012 and improve
further in 2013.
"Competition for motor business in Germany has declined over the past 12 months,
and the sector has maintained underwriting discipline during 2012," says
Christoph Schmitt, Director in Fitch's Insurance team. "Fitch expects that gross
written premiums for motor will grow by a further 4% in 2012 and the trend of
increasing premium rates is likely to continue in 2013. As motor represents
about one-third of total non-life premiums, Fitch believes that the sector will
report improved underwriting profitability in 2012 and 2013."
Due to the current low interest rate environment Fitch expects the sector to
report a lower net investment return rate of 3.6% for 2012 and investment
earnings to decrease to EUR5.0bn from EUR5.4bn in 2011. The agency estimates
that German non-life insurance companies were able to achieve a net investment
return rate of 3.9% in 2011 (2010: 4.4%).
In common with previous underwriting cycles, the soft phase of the current
underwriting cycle has not eroded German non-life insurers' capital (other than
through the reduction of equalisation reserves). Gross and net claims reserves
continued to increase through the soft market. Reserving practices remained
strong, but Fitch believes that they may have been slightly less conservative
than prior to the current soft market. Some additional reserve strengthening may
have been a reason why net underwriting profitability did not improve in 2011,
despite almost 4% growth in gross written premiums.
The report, entitled '2013 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance - Motor Rates
Continue to Recover', is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2013 Outlook: German Non-Life Insurance
here