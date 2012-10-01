(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of
Krasnoyarsk's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB', Short-term
foreign currency rating at 'B' and National Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The
Outlooks on the Long-term ratings are Stable.
The affirmation reflects the city's strong local economy, sound budgetary
performance, an improving infrastructural environment and still moderate direct
risk. The ratings also factor in the city's high investment needs resulting in
an increase in direct risk, and high refinancing needs stemming from a
short-term debt maturity profile.
Fitch notes that maintenance of sound budgetary performance with operating
balance averaging 14% of operating revenue in the two subsequent years coupled
with direct risk stabilisation below 30% of current revenue would lead to an
upgrade. Conversely, deterioration of budgetary performance with operating
margin at about 5% and/or insufficiency of operating balance to cover debt
refinancing needs would lead to a downgrade.
Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk's operating performance to stabilise with an operating
balance at about 10% of operating revenue in 2012-2014. This is below than
pre-crisis average margins of 24% in 2007-2008. However, the operating balance
remains satisfactory for the city's debt servicing needs. Operating expenditure
is under pressure because of promises on salary increases made by the federal
government, but this would be compensated by higher transfers from the budget of
Krasnoyarsk region and tax revenue increase.
Krasnoyarsk's direct risk has a short-term maturity profile, which poses high
refinancing risk. It is dominated by bank loans and loans from the regional
budget with an average maturity of between one and two years. About 93% of the
city's liabilities expire in 2012-2013, creating high refinancing pressure.
Immediate refinancing risk is mitigated by several unused credit lines of
RUB3.7bn at Sberbank ('BBB'/Stable/'F3'). These exceed the RUB3.1bn of
short-term liabilities due in October-December 2012.
The city has constantly recorded deficit before debt variation since 2008 and
Fitch forecasts deficits in 2012-2014. It is driven by high capital spending,
which has constantly exceeded 20% of total expenditure during the past five
years. This has led to an increase in debt as about 20% of capex was financed by
new borrowing.
Fitch expects the city's direct risk to be about RUB6.8bn by end-2012, which
corresponds to a moderate 28% of current revenue. Debt will gradually increase
to about 33% of current revenue in 2013-2014. Debt coverage (direct risk/current
balance) will remain below four years in 2012-2014, which exceeds the average
debt maturity of the city's debt of two years.
With a population of 998,082 inhabitants (2011), the city is the capital of
Krasnoyarsk Region, which is one of the top 10 Russian regions by gross regional
product and the second-largest Russian region by area. The city's economy has a
strong industrial sector dominated by metallurgy and machine-building. This
gives it a strong tax base, but also exposes it to volatile business cycles in
non-ferrous metallurgy.