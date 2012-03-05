(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 - Fitch Ratings Lanka has affirmed Sri Lanka's People's Merchant PLC's (PMP)
National Long-Term rating at 'BB+(lka)'. The Outlook is Stable.
The rating reflects implied support that Fitch expects would be forthcoming from
its main shareholder, state-owned People's Bank (PB; 'AA(lka)'/Stable), if
required, and its weak standalone financial profile. PB has a 36% effective
shareholding in PMP, directly and via PB's subsidiary People's Leasing PLC ('A+(lka)'/Stable).
Fitch's view of support is also based on PMP's association
with, and consequent reputational risk to, PB's franchise given the common brand
identity and PB's representation on PMP's board.
PMP's profitability, measured by return on assets (ROA), was 0.44% excluding
non-recurring items, as at end-9MFY12 (end December 2011) which, although an
improvement from a negative 0.43% at FYE11, remains weaker than that of
similarly rated peers.
PMP's equity to assets increased to 32.5% at end-9MFY12 from 12.7% at FYE11,
following a rights issue of LKR450m in November 2011. Fitch expects
capitalisation to remain healthy, provided it is not diluted by aggressive
growth.
Net (unprovided for) three-month non-performing advances (NPAs) to equity
improved to 35.5% as of end-9MFY12 from 81.8% in FY11 and net six-month NPAs
improved to 28.3% from 63.3% on account of equity increase and a reduction in
absolute NPA levels.
Fitch notes large maturity mismatches between interest rate-sensitive assets and
liabilities point to a refinancing requirement in Q4FY12. Management indicates
that options for funding this gap through further credit lines from banks are
being explored. However, Fitch expects adequate liquidity support from PB would
be forthcoming should it be required. Management has also indicated that
measures are being taken to diversify the funding base.
PMP's asset quality remains weak when compared with rated peers with three-month
gross NPAs at 20.6% and six-month gross NPAs at 17.6% as at end-9MFY12 (versus
Fitch rated peer averages of 19.3% and 4.8% respectively at end September 2011).
Fitch expects asset quality to remain weak, despite reduced NPAs on account of
greater recovery efforts. This is because of high NPAs in term loans (62% of
over three-month NPAs) that are relatively more difficult to recover.
Any changes in Fitch's assessment of PB's ability and willingness to support PMP
may trigger a rating action. Substantial and sustained improvements in PMP's
standalone financial profile in terms of asset quality, solvency, and
profitability while maintaining healthy capitalisation, may lead to positive
rating action. Conversely, a further deterioration in the company's
profitability and/or deterioration in its asset quality and solvency may result
in a negative rating action.