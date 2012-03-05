(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 05 -
Summary analysis -- Mitsubishi Electric Corp. --------------------- 05-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Electrical
industrial
apparatus, nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 606776
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
09-Apr-2008 A/A-1 A/A-1
09-Feb-2007 A-/A-1 A-/A-1
Rationale
Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (A/Stable/A-1), Japan's third-largest diversified electronics
company after Hitachi Ltd. (BBB+/Positive/A-2) and Toshiba Corp.
(BBB/Stable/A-2), maintains stable profits in its energy and electric systems businesses--which
include power plant, building, and transportation systems. Its strong product development and
client network support its competitiveness. Also, the steady performance of its mainstay
industrial automation systems business has contributed to its stable earnings. This business
supplies products to a well-diversified range of industries, such as those manufacturing liquid
crystal displays (LCDs), semiconductors, autos, and housing-related products. In addition, the
company has reformed its structure, withdrawing from or downsizing businesses with highly
volatile profitability or requiring heavy investment.