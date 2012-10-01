(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Landesbank Berlin AG's ('A+'/Stable/'F1+') public sector
covered bonds at 'AAA' with a Stable Outlook following a periodic review of the programme.
The ratings are based on Landesbank Berlin AG's Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of 'A+', the Discontinuity Cap (D-Cap) of 5 (low risk) and the
overcollateralisation (OC) that Fitch takes into account in it analysis, which
is currently 102.4%.
In terms of sensitivity of the covered bonds' rating, the 'AAA' rating would be
vulnerable to downgrade if any of the following occurred: (i) the IDR was
downgraded by four or more notches to 'BBB' or lower; or (ii) the D-Cap fell by
four or more categories to 1 (very high risk) or more; or (iii) the OC that
Fitch considers in its analysis dropped below Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven level of
9%.
The agency takes into account the lowest OC of the last year in its analysis,
reflecting the issuer's 'F1' Short-term IDR. The level of OC Fitch relies upon
supports a 'AAA rating on a probability of default (PD) basis.
The D-Cap of 5 (low risk) results from a low risk assessment for asset
segregation and the liquidity gap and systemic risk components. A very low risk
assessment was assessed for the cover pool-specific alternative management,
systemic alternative management and privileged derivatives components. The low
risk assessment for asset segregation and the very low risk for systemic
alternative management risk component is in line with all German Pfandbriefe
programmes (see 'Fitch Assigns German Programmes Outlooks & D-Caps; Puts 3
German Pfandbriefe on RWN', dated 11 September 2012 at www.fitchratings.com).
The public sector nature of the cover pool primarily supports the low
discontinuity risk assessments due to the greater degree of expected liquidity
and ease of management of public sector assets compared to mortgage loans. The
programme does not have registered derivatives in the cover pool.
The Fitch breakeven 'AAA' OC level of 9% for the covered bond rating is lower
than Fitch's previous supporting OC of 15.3%. This is mainly driven by two
reasons. The previous supporting OC was driven by asset liability mismatches
caused by a benchmark bond. The current asset profile does not include any
benchmark issuances which reduces asset liability mismatches. Fitch expects the
better match to be sustainable as no further benchmark bonds from the programme
are planned. Secondly, the previous supporting OC was related to a covered bonds
rating of 'AAA' on a PD basis. Following the publication of its revised covered
bonds rating criteria, the agency now communicates the breakeven OC to maintain
the covered bonds rating rather than to maintain the current rating on a PD
basis plus recovery uplift.
The main contributor to the 'AAA' breakeven OC is the credit risk of the cover
pool (rating default rate of 10% and rating loss rate of 8.4% in a 'AAA' stress
scenario). The loss rate is driven by low recovery assumptions for unguaranteed
exposure to German saving bank associations which accounts for 15.8% of the
total cover assets.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be affected by, amongst
other factors, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered
bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed
to remain stable over time.
As of 30 June 2012, the cover pool amounted to EUR3.6bn and consisted of 433
assets consolidated by Fitch to 77 debtors, with the largest obligor
representing 20.6% of the outstanding portfolio. The cover assets are
concentrated as the 20 largest guarantor exposures account for 97.5% of the
assets. German exposure accounted for 97.6% of the cover pool followed by
Austrian (1.4%) and Canadian (Ontario) (1%) exposure.
Asset liability maturity mismatches are limited in this programme with a
weighted-average life of the assets and liabilities at 3.5 and 3.0 years,
respectively. All assets and all covered bonds are euro-denominated, hence, the
covered bonds are not exposed to any currency mismatches. The programme has an
open interest rate position, as around 13.2% of the assets are floating rate
compared to 20.1% of the Pfandbriefe.
Fitch has taken all mismatches into account in modelling the expected cash flows
by applying certain stress assumptions.