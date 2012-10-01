Liquidity

We assess Vedanta's liquidity as "less than adequate," as defined under our criteria. We assess liquidity primarily at the holding company level. On a consolidated basis, liquidity is adequate. We believe that on a consolidated basis, Vedanta's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 1.2x for fiscal 2013 and 2014. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- Sources of liquidity include cash and cash equivalents of about US$6.8 billion as of March 31, 2012 and our expectation of FFO of about US$4.0 billion a year.

-- The company has about US$1 billion in undrawn project finance facilities, which it will use to fund expansion in the aluminum and power businesses.

-- Vedanta's key uses of liquidity are planned capital expenditure of about US$3.0 billion a year (much of which is at Cairn) and average debt of US$3.0 billion maturing each year for the next two years. We assume bondholders of the US$883 million convertible bonds will exercise their put option in April 2013.

In our view, the liquidity at the holding company is less than adequate because Vedanta retains all of its surplus cash at operating subsidiaries in India. The holding company maintains limited cash and has tied up US$300 million for forthcoming maturities. We believe that sizable cash leakages in the form of dividends to minority shareholders and taxes provide ongoing disincentives to declaring dividends. However, we expect the operating subsidiaries in India and Vedanta's Zambia operations to distribute dividends that will enable the holding company to cover interest payments in fiscal 2013 and to partially deleverage.

Vedanta has to comply with covenants under its various debt facilities. We expect the company to remain compliant with all the covenants over the next 12 months.

Outlook

The negative outlook on Vedanta reflects sizable and recurrent refinancing requirements at the holding company as well as its subsidiaries over the next two three years. It also takes into consideration the company's lack of track record of declaring dividends of the magnitude that it has projected over the next 12 months. The negative outlook further echoes our view that the ban on iron ore mining could extend beyond the next three months. Although iron sales do not contribute the majority of Vedanta's EBIDTA, they remain important since the cash flows from iron ore are not structurally subordinated to service Sesa Sterlite's liabilities.

We could revise the outlook to stable if: (1) Vedanta smoothly refinances its near-term maturing debt, including using the meaningful cash flow from subsidiaries to partially repay debt; (2) iron ore mining restrictions are removed and production returns to near pre-ban levels within the next three to four months; (3) Cairn's operating performance remains strong, with EBITDA generation of more than US$2.0 billion; and (4) Vedanta completes the group restructuring.

We could lower the rating if: (1) Vedanta receives dividend and interest payments that are less than its own debt-servicing needs; (2) Cairn's production and cash flow generation are considerably below our expectation of US$2.1 billion in EBITDA for 2013; (3) mining restrictions continue beyond three to four months, jeopardizing its iron ore EBITDA generation; (4) Vedanta's ratio of FFO to debt remains below 25% for a sustainable period; or (5) the company faces difficulties in consistently refinancing its debt.

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed

Vedanta Resources PLC

Corporate Credit Rating

Foreign Currency BB/Negative/--

Senior Unsecured BB

Monte Cello Corp. NV

Senior Unsecured* BB

Twin Star Mauritius Holdings Ltd.

Senior Secured* BB

Vedanta Resources Jersey II Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* BB

Vedanta Resources Jersey Ltd.

Senior Unsecured* BB

*Guaranteed by Vedanta Resources PLC.