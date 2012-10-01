(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 -
-- We expect Vietnam-based property developer HAGL to service about
US$3.7 million in interest payments due November 2012.
-- We are affirming the 'B-' long-term corporate credit rating on HAGL
and the 'B-' issue rating on the company's senior unsecured notes due 2016. We
are also affirming the 'axB-' long-term ASEAN regional scale rating on the
company.
-- Our negative outlook on the affirmed rating on HAGL factored in the
company's weak liquidity and limited visibility on improving cash flow
generation from its real estate sales, iron ore sales, and rubber plantation
projects in the next six to 12 months.
-- We are withdrawing all ratings at the company's request.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it affirmed its 'B-' long-term corporate
credit rating on Vietnam-based property developer Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co. (HAGL) with
a negative outlook. At the same time, we affirmed the 'B-' issue rating on the
company's senior unsecured notes due 2016. We then withdrew the rating at
HAGL's request.
"At the time of the withdrawal, the rating on HAGL reflected our view of the
company's weak liquidity, high risks associated with the execution of its
aggressive expansion plans, its volatile cash flow, and weak liquidity. HAGL's
favorable cost structure for property development and established brand name
in Vietnam tempered these weaknesses," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Wee Khim Loy.
HAGL's business risk profile prior to the rating withdrawal was "vulnerable"
and its financial risk profile was "highly leveraged," as our criteria define
the terms.
In our view, the challenging business conditions in the next six to 12 months
will continue to undermine HAGL's performance and add pressure to cash flows.
In the first half of 2012, HAGL's operating profit fell sharply to Vietnamese
dong (VND) 258.3 billion, compared with VND1,706 billion in full-year 2011. We
expect HAGL's property sales to stay depressed for the rest of 2012 because of
volatility in the Vietnamese dong, relatively high interest rates, and
property buyers' cautiousness toward real estate purchases.
Sales of electricity from hydropower projects will only modestly offset the
sharp decline in property sales for the rest of 2012, in our view. Revenue
from apartment sales dropped to VND598 billion in the first half of 2012,
compared with VND1,766 billion for 2011. We also do not expect the company's
iron ore mines to generate meaningful cash flows in the next six months.
We estimate HAGL's capital expenditure for 2012 at about VND4.6 trillion. The
company incurred about VND3.6 trillion of this expenditure in the first half
of 2012. We assume that the rest of the spending on hydropower stations,
mining, and rubber plantations is discretionary and can be deferred if HAGL's
liquidity remains weak.
We assessed HAGL's liquidity prior to the rating withdrawal as "weak," as
defined in our criteria. We estimated that the company's cash sources in 2012
would be less than 1x of its uses due to its aggressive capital expenditure on
rubber plantations, hydropower stations, and iron ore projects. Our
assumptions were as follows:
Sources of liquidity include:
-- A cash balance of VND2.6 trillion as of June 30, 2012;
-- VND850 billion in bonds issued in August 2012; and
-- The divestment of stakes in a hydropower subsidiary for VND313 billion.
Uses of liquidity include
-- Repurchase of US$15 million bonds in July 2012; and
-- Committed capital expenditure of about VND1 trillion, predominantly
allocated to non-real estate businesses.
Our liquidity assessment also factored in HAGL receiving continuous support
from banks to roll over short-term debts and the company's good access to the
local capital markets. We assumed that more than 80% of the short-term debts
were related to hydropower, mining, and rubber plantation projects, which are
sectors that the government encourages, unlike real estate. We have not
factored in the launch of two projects, Thanh Binh and Phu Hoang Anh, in the
last quarter of 2012 in our liquidity assessment.
"The negative outlook on HAGL prior to the withdrawal reflected our view that
the company's liquidity could remain weak over the next 12 months," said Ms.
Loy.
Our view was based on our expectation that HAGL's apartment sales would remain
depressed in the next six to 12 months. Moreover, the company's committed
capital expenditure is large. The improvement in its liquidity would likely
rely on certain sources of funds, such as asset sales.
At the time of the withdrawal, the upside potential to the rating was limited
in the next 12 months, given the risks highlighted above.
