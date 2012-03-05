(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded India-based glass manufacturer Gujarat Borosil Ltd's (GBL) National Long-Term rating to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'. The Outlook is Negative. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that GBL's liquidity will come under pressure from interest and loan repayments commencing in October 2012. This follows a decline in revenues over FY11 (year end March) and FY10 as well as operating losses during the same period. The company is expected to make interest payment of INR85m (on the inter-corporate deposit availed from group company Borosil Glass Works Ltd. ) as well as INR32.3m external commercial borrowing repayment in FY13.

The ratings are also constrained by a slowdown in demand for its low iron solar glass in the export markets such as Spain, Italy, Portugal and other European countries. The ratings further reflect volatility in raw material prices, mainly of soda ash and quartz.

During 2010-2011, GBL shut down its sheet glass production on expiry of the furnace's life and due to intense competition from float glass manufacturers. The company has since moved its focus to low iron solar glass used in solar power projects. The domestic market for solar power is still in its nascent stage but has received support from government initiatives by way of the Jawaharlal Nehru Solar Mission which promotes new solar power plants across the country. This should help offset the slowdown in export demand from Europe.

The ratings are underpinned by the support that GBL continues to get from its group company; Borosil Glass Works Limited, a manufacturer of laboratory glassware and microwavable kitchenware in India.

For FY11, GBL's revenues declined to INR819.4m from INR826m in FY10 and INR930.7m in FY09. Operating margins turned to a negative 9.45%, compared with 3.1% in FY10 and 14.6% in FY09. The decline was largely due to quality issues of low iron solar glass, which led to rejection claims, and slowdown in Europe, a major market for solar glass.

Increased utilisation of its manufacturing plant, along with stabilisation in sales and margins, leading to an improved liquidity position could be positive for the ratings. Conversely, significant deterioration in revenue from any sharper-than-expected decline in end-market demand affecting margins may put downward pressure on the ratings.

GBL manufactures low iron solar glass for application in the photovoltaic cell manufacturing industry worldwide. It has a plant located at Bharuch, Gujarat.

The agency has also downgraded GBL's bank facilities, as follows:

- INR322.5m external commercial borrowings: downgraded to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR30m cash credit limits: downgraded to 'Fitch B+(ind)' from 'Fitch BB(ind)'

- INR40m non-fund based limits: downgraded to 'Fitch A4(ind)' from 'Fitch A4+(ind)'