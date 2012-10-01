BRIEF-Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction wins land auction worth 345 mln yuan
June 7 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 01 -
Ratings -- Hoang Anh Gia Lai Joint Stock Co. ---------------------- 01-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Vietnam
Mult. CUSIP6: 433718
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
01-Oct-2012 NR/-- NR/--
08-Dec-2011 B-/-- B-/--
27-Jan-2011 B/-- B/--
* Terraform Power announces court approval of settlement of intercompany claims with Sunedison