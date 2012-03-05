(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 05 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based B.N.T. Innovations Private Limited's (BIPL) National Long-Term Rating at 'Fitch B-(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

While affirming the ratings, Fitch has considered the consolidated credit profile of BIPL and B.N.T Connections Impex Ltd (BCIL, 'Fitch B-(ind)'/Stable), a B.N.T. group company. The entities have guaranteed each others' bank loans.

The ratings continue to reflect the weak and volatile operating performance of the combined entity. On a consolidated basis, EBITDA margin have ranged from 11.5% to 0.7% over FY08-FY11 (financial year ending March), with low interest coverage and significantly high financial leverage (total debt/EBITDA) of 0.19x and 56.2x in FY11 (FY10: 0.42x, 25.1x), respectively. However, the consolidated turnover increased to INR621.4m in FY11 from INR538.5m in FY10, as there was an increase in the number of orders executed during the year.

The ratings are supported by over a two-decade-long experience of BIPL's management in the domestic textile industry. Also, there are no term loans, and no major capex is expected in the near-term.

A negative rating guideline would be any delay/default in debt repayments. A positive rating guideline would be interest coverage of above1.25x. These guidelines are on a consolidated basis.

Incorporated in 1989, BIPL has a manufacturing capacity of 1.5 million garments per year, and exports readymade knitted garments to Europe. In FY11, on a standalone basis, it reported revenues of INR236.7m (FY10: INR251.2m), an EBITDA of INR9.4m (FY10: INR12.2m) and a net loss of INR8.8m (FY10: a net profit INR5.5m). For 9MFY12 (un-audited), the company reported revenue of INR240m with an EBITDA of INR27m.

For BCIL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary entitled, "B.N.T. Connections Affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'/Stable", dated 02 March 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

Fitch has also affirmed BIPL's bank facilities as follows:

- INR120m fund-based working capital limits (enhanced from INR70m): affirmed at 'Fitch B-(ind)'/'Fitch A4(ind)'

- INR11m non-fund based working capital limits (reduced from INR60m): affirmed 'Fitch A4(ind)'